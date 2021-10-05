South Carolina AME church leader nominated to serve on Democratic National Committee

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A South Carolina religious leader has been nominated to serve on the governing board of the Democratic Party.

President Joe Biden and Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison nominated Bishop Samuel Green Sr. to one of 75 at-large seats on the Democratic National Committee.

“I am honored to receive this nomination and look forward to working with President Biden, Chairman Harrison and the DNC to ensure we continue to redeem the soul of this nation," Green said in an emailed statement. "As a faith leader, I look forward to working with the Democratic Party to shape an agenda that prioritizes the voices of marginalized communities. As we approach the 2022 and 2024 elections, it is imperative that we work collaboratively to protect our democracy by expanding civic participation.”

Green is the presiding bishop of the seventh district of the African Methodist Episcopal Church.

The seventh district includes the state of South Carolina.

He was elected and consecrated on July 22, 2016.

The formal election for the 75 at-large seats will take place later this month.

If Green is elected, he would be one of around 450 people to have a vote on Democratic National Committee policy.

