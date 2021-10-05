 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Carolina AME church leader nominated to serve on Democratic National Committee
0 Comments

South Carolina AME church leader nominated to serve on Democratic National Committee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Samuel Green

Samuel Green Sr., presiding bishop of the seventh district of the AME Church, has been nominated to serve on the Democratic National Commitee.

 Contributed Photo

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A South Carolina religious leader has been nominated to serve on the governing board of the Democratic Party. 

President Joe Biden and Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison nominated Bishop Samuel Green Sr. to one of 75 at-large seats on the Democratic National Committee. 

“I am honored to receive this nomination and look forward to working with President Biden, Chairman Harrison and the DNC to ensure we continue to redeem the soul of this nation," Green said in an emailed statement. "As a faith leader, I look forward to working with the Democratic Party to shape an agenda that prioritizes the voices of marginalized communities. As we approach the 2022 and 2024 elections, it is imperative that we work collaboratively to protect our democracy by expanding civic participation.”

Green is the presiding bishop of the seventh district of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. 

The seventh district includes the state of South Carolina. 

He was elected and consecrated on July 22, 2016. 

The formal election for the 75 at-large seats will take place later this month. 

If Green is elected, he would be one of around 450 people to have a vote on Democratic National Committee policy. 

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia to make film history by shooting first movie in space

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash
Local News

Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The driver of a car that was the subject of a brief law enforcement pursuit died early Thursday morning in a crash that ended in a retention pond near the intersection of Freedom Boulevard and American Drive in Florence.

Local News

Man once accused of club shooting sues Lake City and its police department

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The man once accused of a shooting that sent two people to the hospital has sued Lake City and its police department for false arrest and malicious prosecution. Florence attorney Rose Mary Parham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Zahir Bouie Thursday evening in the Florence County Court of Common Pleas against Lake City and its police department. The lawsuit accuses the police department and the city of falsely arresting and maliciously prosecuting Bouie over a shooting that took place at a night club in Lake City on Sept. 20, 2019. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert