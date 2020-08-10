South Carolina asked to rethink foster kids policy

FLORENCE, S.C. — A foster child living in Florence is asking the South Carolina Department of Social Services to reconsider what she says is a policy of requiring foster children to attend school in person unless the child's foster parents qualify for an exemption.
Incoming West Florence 11th-grader Avon Stoutamire read a letter to South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and South Carolina Department of Social Services Director Michael Leach at a news conference held shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday in the West Evans Street Breezeway.
Stoutamire, 16, and her soon-to-be adoptive parents, Thurmond and Linda Becote, learned of the department's policy last week when they received an email.
The family had already signed up for the online option offered by Florence One Schools.
"My foster mother calls me into the room to tell that she just got a letter from DSS saying that all foster parents have to send their children to [in person] public schools,' Stoutamire said. "Like no question, we have to. No online schools. No choices to keep us safe like families that aren't with DSS."
Leach said in a statement that the department does not require foster children to attend school in person but encourages them to do so.
“On August 3, 2020, SCDSS provided guidance to foster parents making educational decisions for children and youth in their care for the upcoming 2020-21 school year, in light of the impact of COVID-19,' Leach said in a statement emailed Monday afternoon. "The guidance acknowledged that school districts across the state may offer several options: in-person instruction; a combination of in-person and virtual instruction; or, options for virtual instruction exclusively. SCDSS encourages in person instruction for children and youth in foster care, if that option is offered by a school district. If virtual instruction is the only format being offered by the school district, then virtual instruction is appropriate for children and youth in foster care until the district plan is revised."
"The Agency is aware that in-person attendance, even if available, may not be in the best interest for some children and youth in foster care, foster families, and kinship families with health or other conditions," Leach continued. "When in-person instruction is available, but a person involved in the child or youth’s care would prefer the child or youth in foster care receive virtual instruction, DSS has provided guidance to case management staff to facilitate input from birth parents (if parental rights have not been terminated), foster parents or residential staff, and if age and developmentally appropriate, the child or youth in care. SCDSS values the crucial role that quality education plays in a child or youth’s overall development as well as the vital responsibility foster parents accept in caring for youth in foster care. We will continue to monitor the decisions of educational systems in the state and offer ongoing guidance and support to our foster parents as we all navigate the challenging impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Thurmond Becote later added that they have already applied for and received an exemption due to his wife's medical condition.
Linda Becote said she was an ovarian cancer survivor.
"So, I just feel since us foster children don't really have a say in much things, especially the young ones, I, myself, will speak up for all of us," Stoutamire said. "I don't think that foster parents should be forced to send their children to school."
Stoutamire listed several objections to the policy.
First, she described the ease of the online alternative.
"It's called online or e-learning which I have done exceptionally well on," Stoutamire said. "I was promoted to the 11th grade with all A's. Yes, I always get good grades but I'm talking about [usually earning] A's, B's and, occasionally, a C."
She added that she was able to learn at her own pace.
Second, she asked about the difficulties of implementing social distancing, the wearing of masks, and other policies, particularly in the classrooms with younger children.
"Let's be logical: do you really think that young children aren't going to want to play with and hug each other," Stoutamire asked. "Do you really think they fully comprehend the extent of everything that's going on?"
Lastly, Stoutamire asked what right the government has to tell parents what decisions to make for their children by implementing a one-size fits all policy and making foster parents talk to five people to change that policy.
Had her parents not applied for and received an exemption, Stoutamire said, she could have risked bringing home a deadly disease to her mother. She added that she would consider that her fault but then corrected to say it would ultimately be the fault of the Department of Social Services.