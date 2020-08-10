South Carolina asked to rethink foster kids policy

"The Agency is aware that in-person attendance, even if available, may not be in the best interest for some children and youth in foster care, foster families, and kinship families with health or other conditions," Leach continued. "When in-person instruction is available, but a person involved in the child or youth’s care would prefer the child or youth in foster care receive virtual instruction, DSS has provided guidance to case management staff to facilitate input from birth parents (if parental rights have not been terminated), foster parents or residential staff, and if age and developmentally appropriate, the child or youth in care. SCDSS values the crucial role that quality education plays in a child or youth’s overall development as well as the vital responsibility foster parents accept in caring for youth in foster care. We will continue to monitor the decisions of educational systems in the state and offer ongoing guidance and support to our foster parents as we all navigate the challenging impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”