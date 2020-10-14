 Skip to main content
South Carolina Black Lives Matter leaders to speak at get out the vote rally Saturday
South Carolina Black Lives Matter leaders to speak at get out the vote rally Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. — Two of the leaders of the South Carolina Black Lives Matter movement are scheduled to speak in Florence on Saturday.

Scheduled to speak at a get-out-the-vote rally are Kayin Jones, executive director of South Carolina Black Lives Matter, and Shenee Ryan, chair of South Carolina Black Lives Matter. 

Other speakers include Christopher McCray and Brittany Peguese of Next is Now and Lawrence Moore, executive director of Carolina for All. 

The rally is scheduled noon at the Kingdom Living Temple located at 705 S. Irby St. 

There are three other political events scheduled for the weekend and the beginning of next week. 

The Florence County Republican Party and the Pee Dee Republican Women will host their monthly elephant stump and a motorcycles for Trump rally on Saturday at their election headquarters at 291 West Palmetto St. 

Registration for bikers begins at 9 a.m. Candidates will speak at 10:30 a.m. And food will be served at 11:30 a.m.

The Florence County Democratic Party will host a stump event at 6 p.m. Saturday at their election headquarters at 515 West Palmetto St. 

The stump will feature Democratic candidates, live performances, and food. 

Also, the All for SC bus tour will make a stop at the Florence County Democratic Party election headquarters at 5 p.m. on Monday. 

The stop will feature South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson. 

