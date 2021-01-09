South Carolina budget surplus down by half

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina General Assembly will be deciding what to do with a surplus of over $1 billion when its members return to Columbia Tuesday.

Frank Rainwater, Lisa Jolliff and Allyn Powell of the state's revenue and fiscal affairs office spoke to the attendees of the South Carolina Press Association's annual legislative workshop that was held virtually Thursday morning.

The $1 billion is around half of the surplus the state was expected to have pre-COVID-19.

$988 million for one-time purchases

Jolliff said the state has roughly $775 million to spend on one-time purchases.

One time purchases are things like a new building or a large amount of personal protective equipment to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to a handout provided, this money includes $461.7 million from the 2019-2020 general fund budget, $162.5 million from the 2019-2020 capital reserve fund, and $47.3 million from other lapsed appropriations. Also included is $103.5 million from the 2018-2019 contingency reserve fund.

"That's basically cash in the bank that's available for the General Assembly to spend on one-time expenses," Jolliff said.