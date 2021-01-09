South Carolina budget surplus down by half

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina General Assembly will be deciding what to do with a surplus of over $1 billion when its members return to Columbia Tuesday.
Frank Rainwater, Lisa Jolliff and Allyn Powell of the state's revenue and fiscal affairs office spoke to the attendees of the South Carolina Press Association's annual legislative workshop that was held virtually Thursday morning.
The $1 billion is around half of the surplus the state was expected to have pre-COVID-19.
$988 million for one-time purchases
Jolliff said the state has roughly $775 million to spend on one-time purchases.
One time purchases are things like a new building or a large amount of personal protective equipment to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
According to a handout provided, this money includes $461.7 million from the 2019-2020 general fund budget, $162.5 million from the 2019-2020 capital reserve fund, and $47.3 million from other lapsed appropriations. Also included is $103.5 million from the 2018-2019 contingency reserve fund.
"That's basically cash in the bank that's available for the General Assembly to spend on one-time expenses," Jolliff said.
The handout indicates that the state is also projected to have $176.1 million from the 2020-2021 capital reserve fund and $36.3 million available in from the 2020-2021 budget surplus. The $36.3 million is what's left over after money from the projected $83 million surplus is allocated to state-mandated reserve funds.
"So that's another $212.4 million available in projected revenues in one-time expenses," Jolliff said. "All together that totals up to $988 million in revenue for those one-time expenses."
Powell later added that the state is expected to receive $525 million in a settlement with the federal department of energy from the dispute at the Savannah River Site.
Last year, the state was projected to have $1.02 billion available for one-time purchases.
$182.2 million in new general fund revenue
Jolliff said the state is projected to have a surplus of $208.4 million in new recurring revenue. She added that $26.2 million will be allocated to state-mandated reserve funds, leaving $182.2 million in projected recurring revenue available for the General Assembly to spend.
The general reserve fund will receive $19 million and the capital reserve fund will receive $8 million, according to another handout.
The projected amount of new revenue is derived from the state's current projected amount of revenues ($8.96 billion) less the amount budgeted ($8.75 billion) in the continuing resolution that serves as the state budget this year, $19 million to the general reserve fund, and $8 million to the capital reserve fund.
Last year, the state had a projected $863 million surplus in recurring revenue.
Other revenues
Jolliff added that the state would also have $44 million in new Education Improvement Act revenue plus $17 million in surplus funds. She also said that the state is projected to receive $523 million in lottery funds this year.
The Education Improvement Act funds are derived from a 1% sales tax used to fund education improvements.
McMaster's proposed budget
Gov. Henry McMaster unveiled his proposed budget Friday afternoon. He's required to develop a budget each year according to state law but the General Assembly usually disregards this and creates its own with some of his priorities included.
This year, McMaster's priorities include more money in the reserve funds ($500 million), a small-business grant program to combat the effects of the pandemic ($123 million), more need-based student aid ($60 million), workforce training ($60 million), an expansion of 4K ($48 million), more education funding ($35 million), broadband expansion ($30 million), more school resource officers, nurses and mental health counselors, charter school funding increases, increased first responder funding ($13 million), and no income taxes on retirement for first responders and military veterans.
How much would it cost to ...?
Powell provided an overview of how much revenue it would cost to fund various proposals.
According to a chart provided, a 2% catch-up in the state's retirement system would cost $73.2 million, a base student cost increase would cost $46.9 million, funding the local government fund at the mandated level (something Florence County has strongly advocated for) would cost $5.6 million, funding a state health insurance premium increase would cost $5.1 million, and scholarship growth would cost around $1.9 million.
Powell added that a Medicare increase was expected to cost $196.7 million but could be funded from Department of Health and Human Services reserves. She said a 1% pay increase for state employees would cost $21 million.
The General Assembly is expected to gavel in at noon on Tuesday. It will consider the budget during a budget week held during the session. Last year's process was disrupted by COVID-19 shutdowns and so the General Assembly ultimately used a continuing resolution to fund the state government for the current fiscal year.