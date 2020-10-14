South Carolina Chamber names Jay Jordan a business champion

“This year put never-before-seen pressure on our state’s business community and legislators were called upon to enact policies that supported small businesses and jobs.” South Carolina Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ted Pitts said. “The legislators on this list showed dedication to passing legislation that will help business recover in both the short and long term. The S.C. Chamber appreciates their efforts and thanks them for their work to implement policies that will save business time and money while protecting jobs.”