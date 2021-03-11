South Carolina chief justice: "Courts have authority to determine extent of governor's suspension power"

"We hold the circuit court erred in finding it lacked subject matter jurisdiction in this case," Beatty said in the order.

He said the councilman argued that the governor's powers did not apply because he was a member of the legislative branch and the crime he was accused of was not a crime of moral turpitude.

"The circuit court was asked to make legal determinations— whether Baddourah [the councilman] qualifies as a member of the Legislative Branch and whether the offense qualifies as a crime involving moral turpitude," Beatty continued. "These legal questions involve interpretation of the constitution to determine the extent of the Governor's suspension power, a subject that is appropriate for judicial determination."

He added that the doctrine separating the powers of the judicial branch from the executive or legislative branch did not apply because the matter involved legal questions.

The court ultimately upheld the circuit court's decision to dismiss councilman's suit on the basis that his claim was one upon which relief could not be granted.