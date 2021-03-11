 Skip to main content
South Carolina chief justice: "Courts have authority to determine extent of governor's suspension power"
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster may find it more difficult to keep local elected officials accused of a crime suspended. 

The South Carolina Supreme Court issued a ruling Thursday that saying the state's court system has oversight of the governor's executive orders suspending local elected officials accused of a crime of moral turpitude. 

The case in which the court ruled involved a former Columbia city councilman who sought a declaratory judgment — basically he asked to court to declare the suspension void — from the court in 2017 after he was suspended by the governor after he was accused of second-degree domestic violence.

The declaratory judgment suit was dismissed in circuit court for two reasons: lack of subject-matter jurisdiction and the councilman's claim could not be granted relief because he failed to state a cause of action.

Subject-matter jurisdiction is a court's authority to hear the case at hand. It is one of two types of jurisdiction a court needs to hear a case. The other is personal jurisdiction (the ability to compel the people involved in the case). 

The councilman then appealed that decision to the Supreme Court, which issued its ruling Wednesday. 

In the ruling, Chief Justice Donald Beatty argued that the court does have subject-matter jurisdiction to determine the extent of the governor's power to suspend local elected officials. 

"We hold the circuit court erred in finding it lacked subject matter jurisdiction in this case," Beatty said in the order.

He said the councilman argued that the governor's powers did not apply because he was a member of the legislative branch and the crime he was accused of was not a crime of moral turpitude.

"The circuit court was asked to make legal determinations— whether Baddourah [the councilman] qualifies as a member of the Legislative Branch and whether the offense qualifies as a crime involving moral turpitude," Beatty continued. "These legal questions involve interpretation of the constitution to determine the extent of the Governor's suspension power, a subject that is appropriate for judicial determination." 

He added that the doctrine separating the powers of the judicial branch from the executive or legislative branch did not apply because the matter involved legal questions. 

The court ultimately upheld the circuit court's decision to dismiss councilman's suit on the basis that his claim was one upon which relief could not be granted. 

In essence, Beatty argued that the legislative and judicial exception to the governor's power to suspend applies only to members of the General Assembly and judges. He also said that second-degree domestic violence is a crime of moral turpitude. 

The governor's office also attempted to argue later that the case was moot because the city councilman didn't seek reelection and his term expired but the court used an exception that the issue may be repeated to the doctrine of mootness to rule on the governor's power to suspend. 

