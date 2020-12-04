 Skip to main content
South Carolina chief justice: No new jury trials for now
South Carolina chief justice: No new jury trials for now

COLUMBIA, S.C. — New jury trials in South Carolina are once again on hold. 

South Carolina Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty issued an order Thursday pausing the beginning of new jury trials in circuit and summary courts in the Palmetto State.

Beatty said the continuing increase in the number of COVID-19 positives reported by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control make it necessary to prevent the beginning of new jury trials beginning Friday. 

He said other court hearings should continue but added that the use of communications technology to conduct remote hearings is encouraged. 

South Carolina restarted jury trials in circuit courts in late September, following the postponement of jury trials at the beginning of the government-mandated shutdowns in the spring. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

