South Carolina Club for Growth chapter endorses Mike Reichenbach

FLORENCE, S.C. – The South Carolina Chapter of the Club for Growth has endorsed Mike Reichenbach in the Senate District 31 primary.

Reese Boyd, a board member of the organization, said Reichenbach is the conservative choice for District 31 voters.

“He is committed to stopping tax hikes, eliminating wasteful spending, and reforming government,” Boyd said. “Mike is a true political outsider and job creator in the Pee Dee. The state of South Carolina needs that kind of experience more than ever. We encourage voters to choose Mike on Jan. 25.”

Reichenbach was selected as a fellow for the Club for Growth in 2021.

The South Carolina Club for Growth is a network of state residents who believe that prosperity and opportunity come through economic freedom.

Reichenbach faces State Rep. Jay Jordan in the Jan. 25 primary. The winner of the primary will face Democrat Suzanne La Rochelle.

