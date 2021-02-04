South Carolina Codes now offer frontend and backend certification programs

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina residents seeking to learn to code now have two more free opportunities to do so.

South Carolina Codes, a free statewide coding education program, announced Tuesday that it is offering a frontend certification pathway and a backend certification pathway.

The new certification pathways were created to allow people seeking to learn to code to go through a set of courses to gain skills needed to achieve job readiness in either JavaScript and React or Ruby on Rails.

The Frontend Certification Pathway is composed of JavaScript concepts, frontend basics, and react applications. The backend application is composed of Ruby concepts, Ruby basics, and Ruby on Rails applications.

With each step that the learners complete, they receive a certificate of completion and are eligible to claim a digital badge on Tallo.com, a platform in which learners can connect with employers. While these certifications are not yet credit-bearing, they equip learners with a verification of the skills they’ve gained which they can use in their search for employment.