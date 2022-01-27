South Carolina congressional Republicans looking to help ranchers solve black vulture problems

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Black vultures may have cost Teddy Bishop around $500.
Bishop, who owns 118 head of cattle on a ranch off S.C. 341 between Johnsonville and Lake City, reported that he had discovered a dead young calf with eyes punched out, the telltale sign of a black vulture swarm.
Black vultures swarm a young calf – Calves are not afraid of vultures during their first three weeks of life – and then attack its eyes or tongue in order to send the animal into shock and ultimately kill it so they can eat it. Or black vultures can injure the calf so severely that it has to be put down.
Bishop said the young calf could have been worth up to $500 if it had grown to full size.
Lee Van Vlake, the livestock agent for northeastern South Carolina at the Clemson Extension office, said he didn’t want to use the word “widespread” to describe how black vultures were affecting the Pee Dee but added that there had been other instances.
“We have had several reports from different farmers from different locations of black vulture damage,” Van Vlake said Wednesday afternoon. He said the loss of a calf would easily be $500 to a person raising them.
The United States Department of Agriculture offers a black vulture damage management program but Bishop and other cattle ranchers cannot legally kill the black vultures to protect their calves, which are one of the state’s top 10 commodities.
In 1918, the United States enacted the Migratory Birds Treaty Act, making it illegal to kill, take or possess a black vulture under penalty of a $15,000 fine and jail time of up to six months.
The South Carolina Farm Bureau estimates that cattle produce $133 million of economic activity in the Palmetto State each year.
“You got to go through U.S. Fish and Wildlife or you can call the S.C. Department of Natural Resources,” Van Vlake said. “They have been helpful. There have been occasions where I think in other parts of the state where I think they’ve come out and tried to help the farmer from an alleviation standpoint. But from the farmer’s perspective, there’s not really anything they can do other than try to go through Fish and Wildlife and try to get a permit, which historically that has taken weeks.”
The Republican members of South Carolina’s congressional delegation are looking to change that, though.
Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott and Reps. Tom Rice, Nancy Mace, Joe Wilson, Jeff Duncan and William Timmons signed onto a letter from Rep. Ralph Norman asking the Department of Fish and Wildlife to authorize a depredation order that allows black vultures to be killed under certain circumstances.
“Livestock producers in this great state are facing a frustrating issue of predatory vultures, and government should not stand in the way of them protecting their livestock and ultimately, their livelihood,” Norman said in a media advisory provided by the Farm Bureau. “I trust USFWS [Fish and Wildlife] will do the right thing and grant a depredation order for this situation in South Carolina.”
“The well-being of our livestock is top priority for cattle farmers and they were left without a tenable solution to dealing with vultures,” said Harry Ott, president of the South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation. “We appreciate the support of these legislators in hearing the need and supporting this order that will be an important tool in a long-term solution to help protect cattle and calves.”
Van Vlake added that if the Fish and Wildlife Department approved the request, it would help in several aspects.