South Carolina congressional Republicans looking to help ranchers solve black vulture problems

In 1918, the United States enacted the Migratory Birds Treaty Act, making it illegal to kill, take or possess a black vulture under penalty of a $15,000 fine and jail time of up to six months.

The South Carolina Farm Bureau estimates that cattle produce $133 million of economic activity in the Palmetto State each year.

“You got to go through U.S. Fish and Wildlife or you can call the S.C. Department of Natural Resources,” Van Vlake said. “They have been helpful. There have been occasions where I think in other parts of the state where I think they’ve come out and tried to help the farmer from an alleviation standpoint. But from the farmer’s perspective, there’s not really anything they can do other than try to go through Fish and Wildlife and try to get a permit, which historically that has taken weeks.”

The Republican members of South Carolina’s congressional delegation are looking to change that, though.

Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott and Reps. Tom Rice, Nancy Mace, Joe Wilson, Jeff Duncan and William Timmons signed onto a letter from Rep. Ralph Norman asking the Department of Fish and Wildlife to authorize a depredation order that allows black vultures to be killed under certain circumstances.