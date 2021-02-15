South Carolina considers breaking up public health agency

Public health agencies have become political scapegoats nationwide after years of inadequate funding, and a lack of federal leadership and coordination has made responding to the pandemic even more difficult, said Simon Haeder, a professor of public policy at Penn State.

In some other states with Republican-controlled legislatures such as Michigan, Montana, Ohio and Oklahoma, lawmakers are looking to curb the powers of proactive state and local health departments.

In South Carolina, the prevailing sentiment is a desire to make the agency more effective, after the response has been hamstrung by a series of politically-appointed directors who didn't last and other staff turnovers.

“You can make all the structural changes you want, but you’ve got to pick people who are really good at this,” said former Gov. Jim Hodges, who served from 1999 to 2003.

Sen. Dick Harpootlian, a Columbia Democrat who has railed against the agency's refusal to shut down businesses flouting public health guidelines, said the plan to split DHEC is a “distraction” and it's the board that ought to be replaced: “They've been useless. Useless is an understatement.”

There are signs that other basic agency functions are falling through the cracks.