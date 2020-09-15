South Carolina courts to resume in-person hearings

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina circuit and family courts are set to resume in-person hearings Monday.

Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty of the Supreme Court of South Carolina announced the move Monday in a letter posted to the webpage of the South Carolina Judicial Department.

"[T]his memo serves as notice that beginning September 21, 2020, court operations will resume normal scheduling and docket management, including in-person hearings in Circuit Court and Family Court, as well as General Sessions and Common Pleas jury trials," Beatty says in the letter.

Beatty notes that matters might be heard in-person beginning next Monday but adds that judges have discretion to determine whether it's appropriate to hold a remote hearing.

When an in-person hearing is conducted by a judge, only attorneys, the parties, necessary witnesses, necessary court staff and a limited number of members of the press will be allowed to appear.

Hearings must be staggered to minimize the number of people appearing at the same time. Schedulers are asked to allow 20 minutes between hearings.

Judges are asked to consider ruling upon motions without need for a hearing when appropriate.