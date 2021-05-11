South Carolina COVID numbers down for second day

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina Tuesday reported another day of low COVID numbers along with no COVID-related deaths.
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Tuesday, for the reporting period that ended Sunday, reported 192 fresh confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 along with 95 probable cases.
For the same period the Pee Dee recorded a dozen confirmed cases with Florence County's six cases half the total, followed by Darlington County with three cases, Marion County with two cases and Dillon County with one case.
Tuesday's cases bring the state's cumulative totals to 486,282 total confirmed cases, 98,937 probable cases, 8,448 confirmed deaths, 1,148 probable deaths and 7,600,470 tests conducted.
For the reporting period the state recorded 10,202 tests with 4.1% positivity.