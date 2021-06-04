South Carolina COVID numbers hover around 100 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's COVID numbers Friday continued to hover around the 100 mark with a low positivity rate as the spring moves toward summer.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 119 confirmed and probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 for the reporting period that ended Wednesday, along with 10 confirmed deaths and one probable death.

The Pee Dee, for the same period, reported 11 confirmed cases and a dozen probable cases along with one death.

Marlboro County reported six confirmed cases and one probable case followed by Florence County with three confirmed cases and one probable case, Chesterfield County with one confirmed case and four probable cases, Darlington County with one confirmed case and five probable cases, Dillon County with one probable case and Williamsburg County with one confirmed case.

Florence County reported the death of a middle-age resident.

Friday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 492,046 confirmed cases, 101,681 probable cases, 8,585 confirmed deaths, 1,159 probable deaths and 7.9 million tests conducted.

For the reporting period the state recorded 8,071 tests with 2.1% positivity.