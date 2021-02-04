South Carolina debuts enhanced crime victim notification system

The new version offers users innovative functionality, an improved user experience and expanded access to victim services. A key feature is a directory of providers, which allows users to ask for assistance and connect directly with both local and national victim service providers.

Users may also register to receive automated notifications relating to changes in custody status by telephone, email or text message. These communications are in both English and Spanish.

South Carolina contracts with Appriss Insights to provide this free service that includes access to a toll-free telephone number with 24-hour assistance, as well as the VINELink website and mobile application.

Appriss has been serving victims of crime and intimate partner violence since 1994 and has continued to evolve through advancements in technology. South Carolina is the 24th state in the country to implement the enhanced VINE service since its rollout in May 2017.