South Carolina debuts enhanced crime victim notification system

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Victims of crime in South Carolina now have access to increased information and services.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Tuesday that a new version of the South Carolina Victim Information and Notification Everyday system [SC-VINE] has been made available through a partnership between his office's crime victim assistance grants office and the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
“Victims of crime and their families have a constitutional right to be kept informed about their cases and the status of their offenders. This updated system will make that process even better,” Wilson said. “It continues the longstanding cooperation between the South Carolina Department of Corrections and the attorney general’s office in serving and protecting victims.”
“It is important that we ensure victims have access to the services they need and deserve,” South Carolina Department of Corrections director Bryan Stirling said. “I’m grateful that we can expand and improve the VINE system.”
“I’m looking forward to crime victims in South Carolina benefiting from the latest version of this crucial victim-centric technology, which will help them stay informed about the status of offenders and find resources quickly and easily,” said Karin Ho, director of the Department of Corrections Division of Victim Services.
The new version offers users innovative functionality, an improved user experience and expanded access to victim services. A key feature is a directory of providers, which allows users to ask for assistance and connect directly with both local and national victim service providers.
Users may also register to receive automated notifications relating to changes in custody status by telephone, email or text message. These communications are in both English and Spanish.
South Carolina contracts with Appriss Insights to provide this free service that includes access to a toll-free telephone number with 24-hour assistance, as well as the VINELink website and mobile application.
Appriss has been serving victims of crime and intimate partner violence since 1994 and has continued to evolve through advancements in technology. South Carolina is the 24th state in the country to implement the enhanced VINE service since its rollout in May 2017.
“Appriss is pleased to continue its partnership with the State of South Carolina through the newest version of VINE, a key cog in keeping survivors in South Carolina safe and informed,” said Lalla O’Bryan, vice president of victim services at Appriss Insights. “Appriss has been a proud partner of the S.C. Department of Corrections Division of Victim Services for the last 13 years, and we are excited to continue to address victim-focused needs through new features like the Service Provider Directory.”