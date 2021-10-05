 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Carolina Democrats to host virtual Florence town hall
0 Comments

South Carolina Democrats to host virtual Florence town hall

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County residents have an opportunity to learn about President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda Thursday. 

The South Carolina Democratic Party will host a virtual town hall the president's agenda. at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on its Facebook page. 

State Rep, Terry Alexander, Florence County Councilman Al Bradley, Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin, South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson Jr. and First Vice Chair Lessie Price will speak at the town hall. 

The Build Back Better agenda includes three pieces of legislation: the American Rescue Plan (signed into law in March), the American Jobs Plan (currently in the House of Representatives, having already passed the Senate) and the American Families Plan (rolled into the reconciliation efforts currently being debated in Congress). 

The South Carolina Democratic Party's Facebook page is located at facebook.com/southcarolinadems

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Ground-breaking’ malaria vaccine approved for children in sub-Saharan Africa

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash
Local News

Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The driver of a car that was the subject of a brief law enforcement pursuit died early Thursday morning in a crash that ended in a retention pond near the intersection of Freedom Boulevard and American Drive in Florence.

Local News

Man once accused of club shooting sues Lake City and its police department

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The man once accused of a shooting that sent two people to the hospital has sued Lake City and its police department for false arrest and malicious prosecution. Florence attorney Rose Mary Parham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Zahir Bouie Thursday evening in the Florence County Court of Common Pleas against Lake City and its police department. The lawsuit accuses the police department and the city of falsely arresting and maliciously prosecuting Bouie over a shooting that took place at a night club in Lake City on Sept. 20, 2019. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert