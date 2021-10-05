South Carolina Democrats to host virtual Florence town hall

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County residents have an opportunity to learn about President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda Thursday.
The South Carolina Democratic Party will host a virtual town hall the president's agenda. at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on its Facebook page.
State Rep, Terry Alexander, Florence County Councilman Al Bradley, Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin, South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson Jr. and First Vice Chair Lessie Price will speak at the town hall.
The Build Back Better agenda includes three pieces of legislation: the American Rescue Plan (signed into law in March), the American Jobs Plan (currently in the House of Representatives, having already passed the Senate) and the American Families Plan (rolled into the reconciliation efforts currently being debated in Congress).
The South Carolina Democratic Party's Facebook page is located at facebook.com/southcarolinadems.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
