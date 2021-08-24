 Skip to main content
South Carolina Department of Aging to offer home modification grants for seniors
South Carolina Department of Aging to offer home modification grants for seniors

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Seniors living in five Pee Dee counties will soon have the opportunity to apply for a home modification grant.

The South Carolina Department on Aging announced Tuesday that it had been awarded a $1.1 million older adults home modification grant from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Seniors living in 29 South Carolina counties − including Darlington, Dillon, Marion and Marlboro counties − are eligible. Seniors must be 62 or older and must own the home that is in need of modification.

Some examples of modification include, but are not limited to: fall prevention improvements, such as exterior/interior lighting at entrances and stairs; replacing address numbers for increased visibility by first responders; installing handrails at stairs; installing bathroom grab bars and/or non-skid strips in a tub or shower; and providing, installing, and/or servicing carbon monoxide detectors and/or smoke detectors.

Applicants’ income cannot exceed 80% of the median local income, as determined by the department of housing and urban development. 

The application process for home modifications will be available through Area Agencies on Aging beginning Nov. 1. 

For more information, contact the Pee Dee Agency on Aging/Vantage Point at 843-383-8632. 

