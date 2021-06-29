South Carolina Department of Education partners with South Carolina Arts Commission to address arts-based learning loss

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Education is looking to help address COVID-19 pandemic- and shutdown-related learning loss by partnering with local school districts on proven arts-based initiatives.
The South Carolina Arts Commission announced Tuesday afternoon that the department had approved $20 million Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds the state received from the American Rescue Plan to help the arts council help schools and teachers fill learning-loss gaps in the arts, use arts integration to remediate core subject areas and provide summer and afterschool learning opportunities that leverage the arts in schools throughout the state.
The American Rescue Plan was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11. It included $121.9 billion in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. South Carolina received $2.1 billion with 90% of that money going through the department of education to the state's school districts. The remaining $211.2 million are directed by the act to be used for state-level activities to address learning loss, summer enrichment programs and comprehensive after school programs.
“As a longtime music teacher, I have seen firsthand the impact that arts education can have on students,” State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said in a news release. “The arts have a unique ability to engage students of diverse backgrounds across all subject areas, which makes this initiative well suited for the receipt of these funds.”
“The South Carolina Arts Commission is confident in its ability to put this funding to use right away to equitably impact learning using the arts,” Arts Commission Executive Director David Platts said. “Our team of professionals manages existing programs, partnerships, and grant-making infrastructure for this work, which includes federal and state reporting for accountability. ARP ESSER funding from the SCDE will enable expedient and effective scaling with various arts education partners on the local, state and national levels.”
The arts commission plans to focus on art integration, arts in early childhood and arts industry certification credentials for high school students, building on existing vocational training programs. The commission will also use its partners in the Arts in Basic Curriculum Project.
The project, a cooperative effort from the department, commission and Winthrop University, serves an estimated 44,000 students in 74 schools.
The commission indicated in the news release that it wants to scale the program to increase access to quality arts education, develop arts-rich learning environments, build, restore, expand and support infrastructure for arts learning at the district level and research and develop new and innovative instructional practices.
“We have a couple of years’ worth of recent Gallup Organization research looking at South Carolina’s arts-rich schools," SCAC Board Chairwoman Dee Crawford said. "It repeatedly shows a link between arts-rich learning and student hope and engagement. We have dreamed about having the kind of funding that would enable expansion to all communities throughout the state.”
In addition to building on the work of the ABC Project, the Arts Commission will expand existing pilot projects with the South Carolina Governor’s School for Arts & Humanities in Greenville and Engaging Creative Minds in Charleston, and will offer grant and programming opportunities for arts education providers across the state.
“Arts and creativity are critical to achieving the knowledge, skills and characteristics outlined by the Profile of the South Carolina Graduate. We are excited to work with grantees, statewide partners in arts education and other arts providers to ensure equitable access to learning in and through the arts,” Platts said. “This partnership fully supports our mission to promote equitable access to the arts and support the cultivation of creativity in South Carolina.”
The commission is working now to release information on grant guidelines, research to support evidence-based practices, partnership and professional learning opportunities, and more in coming weeks. Starting in July, these resources will be available at abcprojectsc.com.