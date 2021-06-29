South Carolina Department of Education partners with South Carolina Arts Commission to address arts-based learning loss

“The South Carolina Arts Commission is confident in its ability to put this funding to use right away to equitably impact learning using the arts,” Arts Commission Executive Director David Platts said. “Our team of professionals manages existing programs, partnerships, and grant-making infrastructure for this work, which includes federal and state reporting for accountability. ARP ESSER funding from the SCDE will enable expedient and effective scaling with various arts education partners on the local, state and national levels.”

The arts commission plans to focus on art integration, arts in early childhood and arts industry certification credentials for high school students, building on existing vocational training programs. The commission will also use its partners in the Arts in Basic Curriculum Project.

The project, a cooperative effort from the department, commission and Winthrop University, serves an estimated 44,000 students in 74 schools.

The commission indicated in the news release that it wants to scale the program to increase access to quality arts education, develop arts-rich learning environments, build, restore, expand and support infrastructure for arts learning at the district level and research and develop new and innovative instructional practices.