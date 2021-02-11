 Skip to main content
South Carolina Department of Education seeking summer food sponsors
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Education's health and nutrition office is looking for partners to help hand out summer meals.

The department announced Thursday morning that it was seeking sponsors to partner with local government agencies, school districts, faith-based and private nonprofit organizations to provide meals. 

“When students are on break from school this summer, their nutrition will continue to be a priority," said Ron Jones, director of the office of health and nutrition. "Last summer, due to the impact of COVID-19, there was a significant decrease in the number of non-school community sponsors and sites. Our goal this summer is to recruit new sponsors in needed areas and to encourage those sponsors who did not operate in summer 2020 to return.”

Approved sponsors can operate the program and serve free meals to any student under 18 at approved sites. Sites can be located at schools, churches, recreation centers, hospital cafeterias, farmer’s markets, community and migrant centers, and other areas in the local community. Sponsors receive training and support relating to the application process, setting up and operating a successful program, and nutrition education. They also receive technical assistance while the program is operating. All training and technical assistance sessions are currently being held virtually.

The summer meal program is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture and administered by the South Carolina Department of Education to serve healthy meals to children during the summer months when school is not in session.

For more information on becoming a summer food service program sponsor, visit the office's web page, ed.sc.gov/districts-schools/nutrition/special-programs/usda-summer-meal-programs/summer-food-service-program/.

A virtual informational meeting will be held on Feb. 25 for organizations that are interested in becoming a sponsor. To register for the virtual meeting, go the website listed above.

Any questions can be emailed to summerfood@ed.sc.gov.

