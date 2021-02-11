South Carolina Department of Education seeking summer food sponsors

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Education's health and nutrition office is looking for partners to help hand out summer meals.

The department announced Thursday morning that it was seeking sponsors to partner with local government agencies, school districts, faith-based and private nonprofit organizations to provide meals.

“When students are on break from school this summer, their nutrition will continue to be a priority," said Ron Jones, director of the office of health and nutrition. "Last summer, due to the impact of COVID-19, there was a significant decrease in the number of non-school community sponsors and sites. Our goal this summer is to recruit new sponsors in needed areas and to encourage those sponsors who did not operate in summer 2020 to return.”