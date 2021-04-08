 Skip to main content
South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice receives $750,000 grant to reduce isolation
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice has received a grant of nearly $750,000 to reduce use of isolation in its secure facilities.

The department announced Thursday afternoon that it had received the three-year, $748,059 grant from the United States Department of Justice’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. 

“This project is an essential component of a larger culture change within SCDJJ,” department executive director Freddie Pough said. “Along with detention reform and community collaboration through the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative (JDAI), SCDJJ is developing concrete plans for broad-scale agency change. From facility conditions and programming to training, recruitment and retention, this grant through OJJDP will be influential in assisting us meet agency goals and rehabilitate our youth.”

The department will be able to make a number of improvements for the betterment of the agency and its youth to reduce use and duration of isolation. These improvements include developing inter-agency work groups to clarify policies and operating procedures, enhancing training for direct-care staff to provide additional tools and methods to address disruptive youth behavior, strengthening clinical services, developing further incentive-based programming to prevent behaviors that may lead to use of isolation, and using data collection and analysis to better manage, monitor and provide accountability for the use of isolation. The grant runs through September 2023, and this grant initiative is expected to positively impact nearly 6,500 youth over that time.

The proposal from the department that won the grant outlines evidence-based best practices to eliminate an over-reliance on isolation, therefore improving the likelihood of positive outcomes for justice-involved youth.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

