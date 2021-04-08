South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice receives $750,000 grant to reduce isolation

“This project is an essential component of a larger culture change within SCDJJ,” department executive director Freddie Pough said. “Along with detention reform and community collaboration through the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative (JDAI), SCDJJ is developing concrete plans for broad-scale agency change. From facility conditions and programming to training, recruitment and retention, this grant through OJJDP will be influential in assisting us meet agency goals and rehabilitate our youth.”

The department will be able to make a number of improvements for the betterment of the agency and its youth to reduce use and duration of isolation. These improvements include developing inter-agency work groups to clarify policies and operating procedures, enhancing training for direct-care staff to provide additional tools and methods to address disruptive youth behavior, strengthening clinical services, developing further incentive-based programming to prevent behaviors that may lead to use of isolation, and using data collection and analysis to better manage, monitor and provide accountability for the use of isolation. The grant runs through September 2023, and this grant initiative is expected to positively impact nearly 6,500 youth over that time.