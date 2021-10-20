 Skip to main content
South Carolina Department of Social Services increasing child care reimbursement rates
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Child care providers have an opportunity to receive a higher reimbursement rate from the state. 

The South Carolina Department of Social Services implemented new South Carolina Voucher and ABC Quality rates beginning Oct. 1. 

The state pays a reimbursement rate directly to child care providers on behalf of families who are enrolled in SC Voucher and meet the income and work or education requirements of the programs.  The rates charged to SC Voucher recipients should not exceed what is charged to private pay families.

The rate structure has changed from a grouping of ages to an individual age classification, meaning that the maximum amount of reimbursement a child care provider can receive is higher. 

 “In many cases, providers will receive more reimbursement based on what they are charging,” said Michael Leach, department state director. “This change makes sure provider rates are more closely aligned for what they are charging for the age of the child. In the end, that helps both working families who are continuing to navigate through the pandemic and the child care facilities that provide quality care for those parents.”

A media advisory announcing the changes adds that the rate increase could save participating families money by reducing the portion they have to pay and provides additional financial support to child care providers who may be recovering from financial losses during the pandemic.

The process to update a child's rate is not automatic. Child care providers must apply for a rate increase.

For more information, call the voucher hotline at 1-800-262-4416. 

