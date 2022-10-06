 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Carolina ETV's 'Downing of a Flagl nominated for News & Documentary EMMY award

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Nominations for the 43rd Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards were recently announced by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. 

"Downing of a Flag," a two-hour, two-part documentary film that focuses on the history of the Confederate Battle flag and its impact on the people, politics and perceptions of South Carolina and beyond, has been nominated to receive a News & Documentary EMMY Award.

As an EMMY nominee, "Downing of a Flag" joins the ranks of the best storytelling in the television broadcasting industry. The 43rd Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards honor programming content from more than 2,500 submissions that originally premiered in calendar year 2021, judged by a pool of over 800 peer professionals from across the television and streaming/digital media news and documentary industry.

Honorees in 64 categories were presented in two ceremonies on Sept. 28 and 29, with the documentary categories were announced, Sept. 29. The News & Documentary Emmy Awards will be presented live at the Palladium Times Square in New York City.

A co-production between South Carolina ETV (SCETV), Strategic Films and Susie Films, "Downing of a Flag" features interviews with current and former political figures, activists, and historians. This production was made possible with funding from Dominion Energy, Synovus, the ETV Endowment, and Eastern Distribution, Inc.

