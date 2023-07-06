MCBEE, S.C. — While other farms around the American Southeast are seeing less peaches, McLeod Farms’ peach crop thrived.

Warm winters and late winter storms caused the loss of up to 95% of all commercially grown peaches in Georgia, AP News reported. To combat the late winter weather, McLeod Farms used wind machines, burning hay bales and more, which kept peach blooms warm and viable for the summer crop.

“With it being a family farm, we try to take it the extra step,” said Rachel McCormick.

The farm has been in McCormick’s family for five generations. Her father, Kemp McLeod, owns and operates the farm with help from her brother, Spencer McLeod.

During just the last week of June, the farm picked around 1 million pounds of peaches, according to McCormick. This is a particularly large crop for the farm, she said.

Many friends of the farm are not doing as well, so the farm is doing what it can to be sensitive to other farmers and help them out, McCormick said.

“If it’s not us this year, it could be us in the future,” she said. “You just never know what the weather is going to do.”

On a typical year, farm workers knock off around 40% of the peach blooms, according to McCormick. This helps the peaches that remain to grow juicy and big because there are fewer peaches to draw in water and nutrients.

However, because they were unsure how many peach blooms were damaged in the late winter weather, no blooms were knocked off this year, McCormick said. Most blooms ended up not being damaged, which contributed to the large yield.

“We never know if it’s going to work out, but with a little bit of hard work, some luck and, of course, the good Lord, we’ve been blessed with a great crop this season,” she said.

When weather forecasts called for temperatures lower than freezing, the farm would turn on its wind machines, McCormick said. These machines look like large windmills but artificially draw the cold air up from the crops and push the warm air down on them.

The farm has around 50 of these wind machines, according to McCormick.

When temperatures drop even lower, the farm has another way of heating up the fields. McCormick said they place large hay bales around the fields, then light them on fire.

“It looks like smoke all around McBee, South Carolina,” she said. “We even had a few people complain this spring.”

All of this effort puts a strain on the farm’s employees, she said, and there is always a risk these methods won’t pay off.

“Our employees get very tired during that time because they work during the day, then typically they come in at midnight and then stay up until around 7, 8 o’clock when the temperature is going to get above freezing,” she said.

McLeod Farms distributes peaches from Canada to Texas, according to McCormick. They can be found outside South Carolina in grocery stores like H-E-B in Texas, Loblaws Supermarket in Canada or inside South Carolina in stores like Food Lion and Lowes.

However, despite its reach, McLeod Farms still encourages people to buy local when possible.

PHOTOS: McLeod Farms' peaches - Peaches on a tree at McLeod Farms. Peach fields at McLeod Farms. A wind machine can be seen in the distance. While other farms struggle after the late winter weather, McLeod Farms has a bumper crop. One of McLeod Farms' wind machines pokes over the tops of peach trees. These machines helped the farm maintain its strong peach crop through harsh late winter weather. A sign outside McLeod Farms' headquarters in McBee. Peaches being sold inside McLeod Farms' Market in McBee.

“We really want to bring people awareness of getting their food close to where they live, and I think that’s so important, but being from South Carolina, of course we are going to say that we are the peach state,” McCormick said. “We grow just as many if not more peaches, in a normal season even, than Georgia.”