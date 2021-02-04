South Carolina files regulatory action in alleged $1.8 billion Ponzi scheme

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has filed a regulatory action against a company and others accused of a $1.8 billion security fraud scheme that has affected 320 residents of the state.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Thursday that the securities division of his office has filed a regulatory action against GPB Capital Holdings LLC, a New York-based investment adviser.
“These individuals solicited millions of dollars from citizens in South Carolina by false promises and misleading statements, and the Attorney General’s Office has taken action to bring these individuals to justice,” Wilson said. “They now face the full force of authorities determined to hold each of them accountable for their role in this well-orchestrated, nationwide investment scheme. South Carolina will continue to work with our partners in state and federal law enforcement and regulatory agencies to serve justice on those whose unlawful actions threaten the integrity of our financial industry and place investors at risk.”
The action alleges that GPB, New York-based broker-dealer Ascendant Alternative Strategies LLC, Texas-based third-party marketing liaison Ascendant Capital LLC, and principals David Gentile of Florida and Jeffry Schneider of Texas violated the South Carolina Uniform Securities Act in a scheme that defrauded investors who purchased limited partnerships in various private equity funds controlled by GPB.
The alleged scheme revolved around the sale of unregistered, high-commission limited partnership interests in a series of alternative-asset investment funds managed by GPB. The funds were targeted exclusively to “accredited investors,” whose net worth or income qualified them to participate in private placement securities transactions that are exempt from SEC and state registration.
Approximately 320 South Carolina investors purchased limited partnership interests in various GPB Funds, with a total investment of more than $28.6 million.
Wilson's office is seeking a permanent bar against Ascendant Alternative Strategies LLC and civil monetary penalties from the respondents.
Civil complaints were filed in state court Thursday by state securities regulators in Alabama, New Jersey, and New York. In addition to the South Carolina regulatory action and states’ civil filings, Georgia, Illinois, and Missouri, initiated simultaneous administrative proceedings with investigative assistance from Texas, all of which coincide with action taken by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Also Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York arrested Schneider and others, and Gentile has agreed to surrender to authorities, all on related criminal charges.
Massachusetts previously filed an administrative complaint against GPB Capital Holdings.
The state actions allege that from 2013 through late 2018, the companies and individuals lured investors with false and misleading promises that the GPB Funds would pay regular monthly distributions, at an 8% annualized rate, that were “fully earned” or “fully covered” by cash flow from the portfolio companies, which included those in the automotive retail, waste management, information technology, and health care sectors.
In reality, the actions allege, the companies and individuals increasingly relied on Ponzi financing that used new investors’ capital contributions to pay prior investors the monthly distributions, thus reducing the amount of capital a GPB fund could deploy for productive investments and, in turn, significantly reduced the long-term value of the investments.
Ponzi financing is named for an Italian immigrant who attempted to use a similar scheme in the 1920s. Such schemes last as long as the company involved can find new investors to get involved. When there are no new investors, there's no money to pay off anyone.
It is also alleged that the companies and individuals further harmed investors by repeatedly diverting and misappropriating fund assets for their own benefit, including to enrich themselves, pay family members, support luxurious lifestyles that include private jet travel, and even the purchase of a Ferrari for Gentile’s personal use. They also allegedly created backdated and misleading “performance guarantees” that inflated the reported income of some of the GPB funds.