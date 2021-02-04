South Carolina files regulatory action in alleged $1.8 billion Ponzi scheme

The state actions allege that from 2013 through late 2018, the companies and individuals lured investors with false and misleading promises that the GPB Funds would pay regular monthly distributions, at an 8% annualized rate, that were “fully earned” or “fully covered” by cash flow from the portfolio companies, which included those in the automotive retail, waste management, information technology, and health care sectors.

In reality, the actions allege, the companies and individuals increasingly relied on Ponzi financing that used new investors’ capital contributions to pay prior investors the monthly distributions, thus reducing the amount of capital a GPB fund could deploy for productive investments and, in turn, significantly reduced the long-term value of the investments.

Ponzi financing is named for an Italian immigrant who attempted to use a similar scheme in the 1920s. Such schemes last as long as the company involved can find new investors to get involved. When there are no new investors, there's no money to pay off anyone.

It is also alleged that the companies and individuals further harmed investors by repeatedly diverting and misappropriating fund assets for their own benefit, including to enrich themselves, pay family members, support luxurious lifestyles that include private jet travel, and even the purchase of a Ferrari for Gentile’s personal use. They also allegedly created backdated and misleading “performance guarantees” that inflated the reported income of some of the GPB funds.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.