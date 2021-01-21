South Carolina General Assembly may need to help Project Star move across the finish line

Smith told the council that the county's investment would be $190,000 per year in upkeep of the building and that Pee Dee Electric Cooperative would contribute $200,000 per year. He added that the county would be under no obligation to purchase the building at any point.

In other action Thursday, the council also:

>> Approved third and final reading of an ordinance that amends a development agreement with Jonathan Chandler to allow for an additional number of townhomes to be constructed in a gated community near the Darlington County line and the intersection of Ebenezer and Pisgah Roads.

>> Approved the second reading of an ordinance authorizing the issuance of the $120 million penny sales tax bond.

>> Introduced an ordinance amending a joint county industrial park agreement with Marion County to include properties owned by Projects Jigsaw, Maly, and Splash.

>> Approved resolutions recognizing William "Sam" Breeden Jr. for his community service, amending the county policy manual regarding training status of EMS personnel to allow for EMT trainees to be employed and amending the policy manual regarding certification pay for central dispatch personnel to allow for certification by the county's own trainer.