South Carolina General Assembly moves forward on state redistricting plans

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The redistricting process continues to move forward in the Palmetto State.
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 22-1 to make a recommendation that the full Senate approve new maps necessitated by the results of the 2020 Census.
The South Carolina House voted 110-15 to approve the third and final reading of its redistricting plan Monday.
The lone no vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee was Majority Leader Shane Massey. According to the Associated Press, Massey said he wasn't against the maps but wanted more time to study changes made by the committee prior to the vote.
There were no changes from the previously drawn maps to the maps approved by the Judiciary Committee.
The Senate plan consolidates the Pee Dee into four districts from the current six districts. In short, Senate District 36 [Democrat Kevin Johnson] moves southward and out of the Pee Dee, giving up its parts of Florence County to District 31 and Darlington County to District 29 [Democrat Gerald Malloy]. And Senate District 28 moves eastward, giving up its portion of Dillon County to District 30 [Democrat Kent Williams].
All House members from the Pee Dee region voted in favor of the plan that calls for House District 61, currently represented by Democrat Roger Kirby, which includes southern and eastern Florence County and western Marion County, to move to Horry County.
The areas now represented by the district would be split between House District 60, 57, 59 and 101. Most of the southern and eastern parts of the district would be included in House District 60, currently represented by Republican Phillip Lowe. Far eastern Florence County would be added to House District 59 (Democrat Terry Alexander). The Lake City area would be added to House District 101 (Democrat Cezar McKnight). And Western Marion County would be added to House District 57 (Democrat Lucas Atkinson).
Horry County nearly doubled in size since the 2000 Census, going from roughly 196,000 people in 2000 to nearly 270,000 in 2010 and over 350,000 in 2020. The population of Florence County grew from just over 125,000 to 136,000 from 2000 to 2010 and from 136,000 to 137,000 in 2020.
The House voted 96-14 Thursday afternoon to approve the second reading of its plan after voting 99-14 Wednesday afternoon to put the bill on special order.
The full Senate is expected to return at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to take up the plan on second reading. If approved on second and third readings, the plan would go to the House where it would likely be approved. From there, it would go to Gov. Henry McMaster for a signature. Legal battles over the plan could arise at any time during this process.
