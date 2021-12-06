South Carolina General Assembly moves forward on state redistricting plans

The areas now represented by the district would be split between House District 60, 57, 59 and 101. Most of the southern and eastern parts of the district would be included in House District 60, currently represented by Republican Phillip Lowe. Far eastern Florence County would be added to House District 59 (Democrat Terry Alexander). The Lake City area would be added to House District 101 (Democrat Cezar McKnight). And Western Marion County would be added to House District 57 (Democrat Lucas Atkinson).

Horry County nearly doubled in size since the 2000 Census, going from roughly 196,000 people in 2000 to nearly 270,000 in 2010 and over 350,000 in 2020. The population of Florence County grew from just over 125,000 to 136,000 from 2000 to 2010 and from 136,000 to 137,000 in 2020.

The House voted 96-14 Thursday afternoon to approve the second reading of its plan after voting 99-14 Wednesday afternoon to put the bill on special order.

The full Senate is expected to return at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to take up the plan on second reading. If approved on second and third readings, the plan would go to the House where it would likely be approved. From there, it would go to Gov. Henry McMaster for a signature. Legal battles over the plan could arise at any time during this process.

