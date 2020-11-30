South Carolina general fund could reach $10 billion in revenues by 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina could reach $10 billion in general fund revenue by 2023-2024 fiscal year.

The South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office released its latest long-range forecast for the state's general fund last week. The latest estimates in the forecast are from Nov. 10.

The estimates show that the state would receive $10.34 billion in revenue for the 2023-2024 fiscal year which begins on July 1, 2023. If the estimate were to prove accurate, it would represent growth of 5.61% from the 2019-20 fiscal year actual revenues of $9.79 billion.

Between 2020 and 2023, the forecast shows a 3.5% decline in revenues for the current 2020-2021 fiscal year, 1.7% growth for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, 3.9% growth for the 2022-2023 fiscal year and 3.7% for the 2023-2024 fiscal year to reach revenues of $10.34 billion.

The decline in 2020-2021 and lower rate of growth in 2021-2022 are likely due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related government-mandated shutdowns of businesses on the state and national economies.

Categories of revenue showing the largest decreases from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021 are savings and loan association taxes (-64.1%), workers compensation insurance taxes (-46.9%), investment taxes (-35%), bank taxes (-31.3%), corporate license taxes (-18.1%), and corporate income taxes (-12.4%).

