South Carolina general fund could reach $10 billion in revenues by 2023
South Carolina general fund could reach $10 billion in revenues by 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina could reach $10 billion in general fund revenue by 2023-2024 fiscal year. 

The South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office released its latest long-range forecast for the state's general fund last week. The latest estimates in the forecast are from Nov. 10. 

The estimates show that the state would receive $10.34 billion in revenue for the 2023-2024 fiscal year which begins on July 1, 2023. If the estimate were to prove accurate, it would represent growth of 5.61% from the 2019-20 fiscal year actual revenues of $9.79 billion. 

Between 2020 and 2023, the forecast shows a 3.5% decline in revenues for the current 2020-2021 fiscal year, 1.7% growth for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, 3.9% growth for the 2022-2023 fiscal year and 3.7% for the 2023-2024 fiscal year to reach revenues of $10.34 billion.

The decline in 2020-2021 and lower rate of growth in 2021-2022 are likely due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related government-mandated shutdowns of businesses on the state and national economies. 

Categories of revenue showing the largest decreases from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021 are savings and loan association taxes (-64.1%), workers compensation insurance taxes (-46.9%), investment taxes (-35%), bank taxes (-31.3%), corporate license taxes (-18.1%), and corporate income taxes (-12.4%). 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

