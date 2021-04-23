South Carolina Governor's School for Science and Mathematics teachers help Saint Anthony students learn cryptography

FLORENCE, S.C. — The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics’ STEAM Bus paid a visit to Saint Anthony Catholic School Friday.

The Governor’s School’s outreach division visited Saint Anthony to provide lessons for students in cryptography, the study of building and figuring out codes.

Jordan Bailey, elementary outreach coordinator for the Governor’s School, discussed Caesar’s code with Lee Pasley’s fifth-graders Friday afternoon.

Caesar’s code, as reportedly developed by Julius Caesar to protect military information, shifts letters in the alphabet. For example, if the code uses a shift of three A would become D, B would become E and Morning News would become PRUQLQJ QHZV.

Elementary program coordinator Barbara Urban also helped the fifth-graders during the lesson.

