South Carolina has paid nearly $5 billion in federal unemployment benefits since last March

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation

The largest of the programs is the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. This is the program that provides an additional $300 weekly to people who are receiving unemployment assistance. The amount that people were receiving was $600 when the CARES Act was signed into law until July 31, 2020. It was reduced to $300 when the program was refunded in December.

Ellzey said in the memorandum that 108,483 people received the benefit during the week ending May 1 at a weekly cost of $37 million. The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce indicates that the state paid nearly $28.36 million in benefits during the week ending May 22.

Data available via the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce indicates the state has distributed nearly $3.54 billion in federal funds under this program from the beginning of the pandemic until May 22.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation

The next largest of the programs is the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation Program. This program provides extended unemployment benefits for people who have lost their jobs. The program provides funding for an additional 51 weeks – a year is 52 weeks – in addition to the 20 weeks of regular unemployment compensation.