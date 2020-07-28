COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's Head Start programs have received nearly $11 million in federal funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security [CARES] Act.
The South Carolina Department of Social Services announced Monday that it had received $10.73 million in funding which it plans to use to provide ervices to Head Start eligible children under the age of 5 including summer learning virtual programs, technology and connectivity, telehealth programs and preparing classrooms and facilities for the new school year.
The South Carolina Head Start State Collaboration Office is located within the South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS), Division of Early Care and Education and works collaboratively with local Head Start programs.
The allocation to the state is part of a $750 million designation to Head Start programs nationally through the CARES Act.
That act was developed to provide economic stimulus and security for the country following the shutdowns enacted to prevent COVID-19 patients from overwhelming hospitals. The act was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27.
"President Trump has secured more than $6 billion in funding to help supplement human services during this crisis," said Alex Azar, secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. "This $750 million for Head Start will help ensure that children and families who rely on the program continue receiving services like meals, health screenings, and pre-K education where possible. As we move toward safely reopening, it only grows more important that we support vulnerable families and children whose lives have been disrupted by the virus and its economic effects."
"We know that investing in programs that use a whole-family approach to learning and development can be pivotal to the success of children and families," said Lynn Johnson, assistant secretary for the administration for children and families. "During this pandemic, it is important to support programs that enrich and enlighten children, families, and communities as they work toward their goals and make concentrated efforts to improve their future post the pandemic."
To learn more about S.C. Head Start Programs, visit sc-headstart.org.
