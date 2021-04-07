 Skip to main content
South Carolina Highway Patrol investigates fatal Marion County crash
GRESHAM, S.C. -- South Carolina Highway Patrol reported details of a fatal crash Monday.

The collision occurred around 4:10 p.m. on US 378 near Eaddy Court, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado was killed when his vehicle crossed the center line, traveling west and hit a 2018 Jeep Wrangler.

There were five people in the Jeep Wrangler all wearing seatbelts. No injuries were reported, he said. 

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson identified the driver who died on the scene as Larry Lavon Bessant.

