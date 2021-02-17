South Carolina House approves abortion-limiting bill first of two times

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The fetal heartbeat bill has moved one step closer to becoming law in the Palmetto State.
The South Carolina House of Representatives voted 79 to 35 to approve Senate Bill 1 on second reading. The bill would enact laws that would prevent a woman from getting an abortion if a fetal heartbeat is detected unless the woman is classified under certain exceptions, including rape, incest or fetal abnormalities.
According to articles on Medical News Today and LiveScience, a fetal heartbeat usually begins around six weeks into a pregnancy. An article on "What to Expect" adds that the heart muscle begins to develop in the fourth week of a pregnancy and that the forming heart may begin to beat erratically within the fifth week of a pregnancy. Assuming that the ban would begin at the sixth week of pregnancy, the number of abortions would be lowered by approximately half.
According to statistics from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, in 2019, there were 5,101 abortions — up from 4,646 in 2018 — approximately 45.5% of which are estimated to have occurred during the first six weeks of a pregnancy. Approximately 53.9% of abortions in the state took place within seven to 13 weeks.
The Pee Dee's House members basically voted the same way on the current bill as they did on a similar bill in 2019. House Speaker Jay Lucas, Phillip Lowe, Jay Jordan and Lucas Atkinson voted in favor of the bill.
South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus Chair Pat Henegan, Terry Alexander, Roger Kirby, and Cezar McKnight voted against the bill.
A Twitter picture of the final vote indicates that Robert Williams and Jackie "Coach" Hayes did not vote.
The 2019 bill stalled in the Senate at least partly due to Republican fears of a Democratic filibuster that they did not have the votes to stop. That issue was resolved by the 2020 general election in which Republicans gained two Senate seats.
The bill was approved by the Senate in late January by a 29-17 vote on the second reading and a 30-13 vote on the third and final reading.
State Sens. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. and Greg Hembree voted in favor the bill on second and third readings. State Sen. Kent Williams voted against the bill on second reading and in favor the bill on third reading. Assistant Senate Majority Leader Ronnie Sabb, Gerald Malloy and Kevin L. Johnson voted against the bill both times.
The bill was referred to the House and its judiciary committee after the Senate vote. That committee voted 15-8 to recommend the bill on Feb. 9, setting up Wednesday's second reading of the bill.
Prior to the vote Wednesday, the House debate featured two walkouts: one involving most of the House Democrats and one involving Jonathan Hill.
Hill reportedly walked out after not being allowed to file amendments to the bill because the House voted to end debate. As he left, he threw the papers containing his amendments into the air. He was later called back to the House chamber under a House rule.
The third and final reading of the bill is scheduled for Thursday. If the bill is passed — very rarely do bills pass on second reading and not on third — it will go to Gov. Henry McMaster for a signature.
McMaster has repeatedly said that he will sign the bill the moment it hits his desk.
After the bill becomes law, it will likely be challenged in court to determine if the new law unconstitutionally restricts a woman's right to an abortion.