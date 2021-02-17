South Carolina House approves abortion-limiting bill first of two times

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The fetal heartbeat bill has moved one step closer to becoming law in the Palmetto State.

The South Carolina House of Representatives voted 79 to 35 to approve Senate Bill 1 on second reading. The bill would enact laws that would prevent a woman from getting an abortion if a fetal heartbeat is detected unless the woman is classified under certain exceptions, including rape, incest or fetal abnormalities.

According to articles on Medical News Today and LiveScience, a fetal heartbeat usually begins around six weeks into a pregnancy. An article on "What to Expect" adds that the heart muscle begins to develop in the fourth week of a pregnancy and that the forming heart may begin to beat erratically within the fifth week of a pregnancy. Assuming that the ban would begin at the sixth week of pregnancy, the number of abortions would be lowered by approximately half.

According to statistics from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, in 2019, there were 5,101 abortions — up from 4,646 in 2018 — approximately 45.5% of which are estimated to have occurred during the first six weeks of a pregnancy. Approximately 53.9% of abortions in the state took place within seven to 13 weeks.