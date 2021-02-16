South Carolina House approves COVID-19 vaccine expansion bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina soon might be taking a big leap forward on its vaccination efforts.

The South Carolina House of Representatives voted 112-0 Tuesday to approve the Senate changes to a bill providing more than $200 million to expand the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan.

The bill is divided into six sections.

The first section allocates $63 million to the Department of Health and Environmental Control and $45 million to the Medical University of South Carolina from the state's reserve fund to work with partners to expand the state's vaccine administration effort and to continue the COVID-19 testing plan.

The second section allocates $100 million from the COVID-19 reserve fund to the director of the department to allocate to hospitals ($75 million) and other partners to expand the vaccination efforts with other providers.

The third section tells hospitals and other vaccine administrators to seek insurance reimbursement when possible.

The fourth section expands the number of people who can physically administer the vaccine. The expansion is basically limited to medical personnel.