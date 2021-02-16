South Carolina House approves COVID-19 vaccine expansion bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina soon might be taking a big leap forward on its vaccination efforts.
The South Carolina House of Representatives voted 112-0 Tuesday to approve the Senate changes to a bill providing more than $200 million to expand the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan.
The bill is divided into six sections.
The first section allocates $63 million to the Department of Health and Environmental Control and $45 million to the Medical University of South Carolina from the state's reserve fund to work with partners to expand the state's vaccine administration effort and to continue the COVID-19 testing plan.
The second section allocates $100 million from the COVID-19 reserve fund to the director of the department to allocate to hospitals ($75 million) and other partners to expand the vaccination efforts with other providers.
The third section tells hospitals and other vaccine administrators to seek insurance reimbursement when possible.
The fourth section expands the number of people who can physically administer the vaccine. The expansion is basically limited to medical personnel.
The fifth section requires the department to allocate the state's vaccine doses to the four areas of the state on a per capita basis with an exception for areas that have been hit harder with the virus that others.
The sixth section requires the department to provide a daily report on vaccine administration.
The bill was introduced in the House on Jan. 26. It passed the House for the second time on Jan. 27 by a 117-1 vote. State Rep. Jonathan Hill was the lone no vote.
After a third vote, the House sent the bill to the Senate.
The Senate then amended the fifth section several times. The debate was over whether a panel to determine how the department allocated doses was necessary. The Senate ultimately determined that this panel was unnecessary.
The Senate then approved the amended version. This version came back to the House to reconcile the bills by agreeing to the Senate amendment or sending the bill to a conference committee.
The House chose the latter.
The bill will need to be ratified and then will be sent to Gov. Henry McMaster for a signature.