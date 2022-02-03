 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Carolina House Democrats ask Joe Biden to nominate Michelle Childs to Supreme Court
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Democratic members of the South Carolina House of Representatives have asked President Joe Biden to nominate Michelle Childs to the Supreme Court. 

The 43-member caucus sent a letter to Biden asking him to nominate Childs, a native of South Carolina, to the vacancy that will be created when Justice Stephen Breyer retires.

Three members of the House Democratic caucus represent parts of Florence County: Roger Kirby, Robert Williams and Terry Alexander. 

Kirby said it was an exciting and well-deserved honor for Childs to be considered to be a Supreme Court justice. "She will join the ranks of so many remarkable South Carolinians who have excelled and have broken barriers for the generations to follow," Kirby said.

Childs would be first African American woman to serve as a Supreme Court justice, fulfilling Biden's pledge to nominate an African American woman to the court. 

Kirby added that he joined his caucus members in appreciation of Childs' excellences and that he looks forward to her contributions on the court. 

Williams said it was time for a South Carolina resident to once again serve on the court. 

South Carolina has had three Supreme Court justices since the court was created. The most recent judge was James Byrnes, who served for one year and 87 days during the administration of Franklin Delano Roosevelt. The other judges were William Johnson (1804-1834) and John Rutledge (1790-1791; 1795), who served for a year as an associate justice and 138 days as chief justice before his nomination was rejected. 

"We have so many brilliant people in South Carolina," Williams said. "Michelle will make an excellent Supreme Court judge. She's served South Carolina well for a long time. We need the caliber of her on the Supreme Court." 

Williams said the nomination would be significant because Childs is an African American and because she is a female. 

There have been two African Americans to serve on the Supreme Court: Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas. 

There have been five women to serve on the Supreme Court: Sandra Day O'Connor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett. 

"It's time to fill the Supreme Court with folks that represent this country and, certainly, I think that Michelle will do excellent on that court," Williams added. "The time is now and we hope that she will be nominated for that Supreme Court appointment." 

Alexander said it was exciting for a South Carolina resident to considered for the position. 

"Supreme Court justice, that's big time," Alexander said. "I've known Michelle for years. I've known her since I've been in Columbia. She's always around the Statehouse engaging on political affairs. I think Joe Biden would do well by nominating her. I think the United States Senate would do well by casting that vote for her." 

The Democrats in the South Carolina House of Representatives are the latest people associated with South Carolina to advocate for Childs. 

U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn has advocated for Childs several times. Also, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham who is the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee has praised Childs several times since she was listed as a contender for the position. 

Childs is a judge in the federal district of South Carolina. She was previously nominated for a seat on the  Washington, D.C., federal appeals court but her confirmation was delayed after Breyer announced his retirement.  

South Carolina House Democrats Letter to Joe Biden

Dear Mr. President:

We are writing to express our strong support of Judge J. Michelle Childs for appointment to the Supreme Court of the United States. As you set forth to fulfill your promise to put a Black woman on our nation’s highest court for the first time in history, we believe that Judge Childs is eminently qualified and deserves your thorough consideration.

We have seen Judge Childs succeed in every stage of her career. As a student at institutions of public education, including the University of South Carolina School of Law, she was noted for her academic achievement. As an attorney in private practice, she made history by becoming the first Black woman to be made partner at a major law firm. As a state court judge – a position to which she was appointed with bipartisan support in the state legislature in 2006 – she served with distinction. Since her appointment to the United States District Court in 2010, she has further distinguished herself in her commitment to justice.

Judge Childs possesses the qualities necessary for service on the Supreme Court. She has established a record of thoughtful jurisprudence and a reputation for proper judicial temperament. Her diverse experience and background provide her with a unique perspective that is needed on the Court.

We understand that your nomination for the impending vacancy on the Supreme Court will hold great historic significance. As you consider this monumental decision, we believe that Judge J. Michelle Childs is the most qualified candidate.

