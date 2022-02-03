South Carolina House Democrats ask Joe Biden to nominate Michelle Childs to Supreme Court

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Democratic members of the South Carolina House of Representatives have asked President Joe Biden to nominate Michelle Childs to the Supreme Court.

The 43-member caucus sent a letter to Biden asking him to nominate Childs, a native of South Carolina, to the vacancy that will be created when Justice Stephen Breyer retires.

Three members of the House Democratic caucus represent parts of Florence County: Roger Kirby, Robert Williams and Terry Alexander.

Kirby said it was an exciting and well-deserved honor for Childs to be considered to be a Supreme Court justice. "She will join the ranks of so many remarkable South Carolinians who have excelled and have broken barriers for the generations to follow," Kirby said.

Childs would be first African American woman to serve as a Supreme Court justice, fulfilling Biden's pledge to nominate an African American woman to the court.

Kirby added that he joined his caucus members in appreciation of Childs' excellences and that he looks forward to her contributions on the court.

Williams said it was time for a South Carolina resident to once again serve on the court.