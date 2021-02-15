South Carolina House expected to pass abortion-limiting bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina House of Representatives is expected to take a step toward approving a bill that would prevent abortions after a doctor has detected the presence of fetal heartbeat Tuesday afternoon.
Up for second reading at Tuesday's House meeting is Senate Bill 1, which would prevent a woman from getting an abortion if a fetal heartbeat is detected unless the woman is classified under certain exceptions, including rape, incest or fetal abnormalities.
According to articles on Medical News Today and LiveScience, a fetal heartbeat usually begins around six weeks into a pregnancy. An article on What to Expect adds that the heart muscle begins to develop in the fourth week of a pregnancy and that the forming heart may begin to beat erratically within the fifth week of a pregnancy. Assuming that the ban would begin at the sixth week of pregnancy, the number of abortions would be lowered by approximately half.
According to statistics from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, in 2019, there were 5,101 abortions — up from 4,646 in 2018 — approximately 45.5% of which are estimated to have occurred during the first six weeks of a pregnancy. Approximately 53.9% of abortions in the state took place within seven to 13 weeks.
The Republican-controlled House is expected to pass the bill. In 2019, the House voted 70-31 on the second reading and 64-22 on the third and final reading to pass a similar bill.
House Speaker Jay Lucas, Lucas Atkinson, and Jackie "Coach" Hayes voted in favor of the 2019 bill on second and third readings. State Reps. Phillip Lowe and Jay Jordan voted in favor of the bill on the second reading but were among 22 people not voting on the third reading of the bill.
South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus Chair Pat Henegan and Roger Kirby voted against the bill during both votes. State Reps. Terry Alexander and Robert Williams voted against the bill on second reading but did not vote on third reading. State Rep. Cezar McKnight did not vote on second reading but voted no on third reading.
The 2019 bill stalled in the Senate at least partly due to Republican fears of a Democratic filibuster that they did not have the votes to stop. That issue was resolved by the 2020 general election in which Republicans gained two Senate seats.
The current bill was approved by the Senate in late January by a 29-17 vote on the second reading and a 30-13 vote on the third and final reading.
State Sens. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. and Greg Hembree voted in favor the bill on second and third readings. State Sen. Kent Williams voted against the bill on second reading and in favor the bill on third reading. Assistant Senate Majority Leader Ronnie Sabb, Gerald Malloy and Kevin L. Johnson voted against the bill both times.
The bill was referred to the House and its judiciary committee after the Senate vote. That committee voted 15-8 to recommend the bill on Feb. 9 setting up Tuesday's second reading of the bill.
There is a possibility that amendments added by the Senate for rape and medical issues are removed by the House on the floor.
If the bill is approved by the House, it probably will be considered for a third and final reading on Wednesday or Thursday. If the amendments are added, the House and Senate will have to negotiate a compromise between the bills.
Gov. Henry McMaster has already said he will immediately sign any fetal heartbeat bill that makes it to his desk.
A lawsuit from a pro-choice group would be a certainty if the bill goes into effect, and that case ultimately would land in the Supreme Court. Currently, the Supreme Court is seen as having a 6 to 3 conservative majority, but there have been discussions among some Democrats to expand the number of justices on the court.
The House is scheduled to gavel in at noon Tuesday.