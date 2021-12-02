South Carolina House OK's redistricting plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina House of Representatives will return at noon Monday to give the third and final approval of its new district maps.

The House of Representatives voted 96-14 Thursday afternoon to approve the second reading of a bill setting the new maps in accordance with the data gathered from the 2020 Census.

The redistricting plan calls for House District 61, currently represented by Democrat Roger Kirby, which includes southern and eastern Florence County and western Marion County, to move to Horry County. The areas now represented by the district would be split between House District 60, 57, 59 and 101.

Horry County nearly doubled in size since the 2000 Census, going from roughly 196,000 people in 2000 to nearly 270,000 in 2010 and over 350,000 in 2020. The population of Florence County grew from just over 125,000 to 136,000 from 2000 to 2010 and from 136,000 to 137,000 in 2020.

Most of the southern and eastern parts of the district would be included in House District 60, currently represented by Republican Phillip Lowe. Far eastern Florence County would be added to House District 59 (Democrat Terry Alexander). The Lake City area would be added to House District 101 (Democrat Cezar McKnight). And Western Marion County would be added to House District 57 (Democrat Lucas Atkinson).