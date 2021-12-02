South Carolina House OK's redistricting plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina House of Representatives will return at noon Monday to give the third and final approval of its new district maps.
The House of Representatives voted 96-14 Thursday afternoon to approve the second reading of a bill setting the new maps in accordance with the data gathered from the 2020 Census.
The redistricting plan calls for House District 61, currently represented by Democrat Roger Kirby, which includes southern and eastern Florence County and western Marion County, to move to Horry County. The areas now represented by the district would be split between House District 60, 57, 59 and 101.
Horry County nearly doubled in size since the 2000 Census, going from roughly 196,000 people in 2000 to nearly 270,000 in 2010 and over 350,000 in 2020. The population of Florence County grew from just over 125,000 to 136,000 from 2000 to 2010 and from 136,000 to 137,000 in 2020.
Most of the southern and eastern parts of the district would be included in House District 60, currently represented by Republican Phillip Lowe. Far eastern Florence County would be added to House District 59 (Democrat Terry Alexander). The Lake City area would be added to House District 101 (Democrat Cezar McKnight). And Western Marion County would be added to House District 57 (Democrat Lucas Atkinson).
House Speaker Jay Lucas, Lowe, Jay Jordan, Robert Williams, Atkinson, McKnight, Pat Henegan and Jackie "Coach" Hayes voted in favor of the plan. Alexander and Kirby did not vote.
The House voted 99-14 Wednesday afternoon to put the bill on special order.
Lowe, Jay Jordan, Kirby, Williams, Lucas, Atkinson, McKnight, Henegan and Hayes voted in favor. Terry Alexander did not vote.
The South Carolina Senate is expected to return to session Monday to consider its plan and possibly approve the House plan.
The House redistricting plan was approved by the full House Judiciary Committee on Nov. 16 and the redistricting ad hoc committee earlier on the same date.
The plan also moves House District 60 (Lowe) completely into Florence County, giving its Darlington County portions including the town of Lamar and far western Florence County including area around Timmonsville to House District 62 (Democrat Robert Williams).
House District 59 would lose its portion of eastern Darlington County to House District 54 (Democrat Pat Henegan).
House District 63 (Republican Jay Jordan) would remain mostly the same.
The district represented by House Speaker Jay Lucas, District 65, would also change its shape but would still include most of the city of Hartsville, southwestern Chesterfield County, northeastern Kershaw County and southeastern Lancaster County.
House District 57 would also add the Hemingway area of Williamsburg County, far southeastern Florence County and western Marion County. It would lose a small part of central southern Dillon County.
District 101 would also gain a part of central eastern Williamsburg included in District 103 but lose the Hemingway area of Williamsburg County to District 57, the southeastern portion of Williamsburg County to District 102 (Democrat Joseph Jefferson Jr.) and southeastern Clarendon County to District 64 (Democrat Kimberly Johnson).
District 54 adds more of central and eastern Darlington County from Districts 62, 59 and 55. It also adds southeastern Marlboro County from District 55. The district loses northern Darlington County and southeastern Chesterfield County to District 53 (Republican Richie Yow).
District 55 would lose its portion of northeastern Darlington County and southeastern Marlboro County.