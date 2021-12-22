South Carolina House redistricting committee gets new congressional plan that's similar to Senate plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina House of Representatives now has a second congressional redistricting plan that looks very similar to the plan already approved by the South Carolina Senate.

The new plan keeps all of Darlington, Marion, Dillon, Marlboro, Chesterfield, Horry, Georgetown and most of Florence in the Seventh Congressional District, currently represented by Tom Rice, and the remainder of Florence County and all of Williamsburg County in the Sixth Congressional District, currently represented by Democrat Jim Clyburn.

Both plans move a few southern Florence County precincts between the Sixth and Seventh Congressional Districts.

In specific, the Seventh District gains Olanta, McAllister Mill, the portion of Hannah below U.S. 378, and a small rectangular area of Prospect. With the move, all of Hannah and Prospect would be included in the Seventh district.

The Sixth District would gain the southeastern fourth of Scranton and keep the four Lake City precincts, High Hill and Leo.