South Carolina House redistricting committee gets new congressional plan that's similar to Senate plan
House Redistricting Plan

The new South Carolina House redistricting committee plan keeps most of the Pee Dee in the Seventh Congressional District, shown in gray, and the remainder in the Sixth Congressional District, shown in green.

 Contributed Photo

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina House of Representatives now has a second congressional redistricting plan that looks very similar to the plan already approved by the South Carolina Senate. 

The new plan keeps all of Darlington, Marion, Dillon, Marlboro, Chesterfield, Horry, Georgetown and most of Florence in the Seventh Congressional District, currently represented by Tom Rice, and the remainder of Florence County and all of Williamsburg County in the Sixth Congressional District, currently represented by Democrat Jim Clyburn. 

Both plans move a few southern Florence County precincts between the Sixth and Seventh Congressional Districts. 

In specific, the Seventh District gains Olanta, McAllister Mill, the portion of Hannah below U.S. 378, and a small rectangular area of Prospect. With the move, all of Hannah and Prospect would be included in the Seventh district. 

The Sixth District would gain the southeastern fourth of Scranton and keep the four Lake City precincts, High Hill and Leo. 

The House redistricting ad hoc committee, headed by state Rep. Jay Jordan, will meet at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, in Room 521 of the Blatt Building on the Statehouse grounds in Columbia to receive public comment on the congressional plans. 

Testimony can be given in person, virtually or by writing. 

To give virtual testimony, email virtualtestimony@schouse.gov by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28. 

Written comments may be emailed to Redistricting@schouse.gov or mailed to: House Judiciary Committee (512 Blatt); Attn: Redistricting; P.O. Box 11867; Columbia, S.C. 29211. 

