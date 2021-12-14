 Skip to main content
South Carolina House Redistricting Committee unveils redistricting plan
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina House of Representatives Redistricting Committee will offer the public a chance to comment on its proposed congressional redistricting plan Thursday. 

The plan, like the previously released South Carolina Senate Congressional redistricting plan, incorporates more of Florence County into the Seventh Congressional District (Republican Tom Rice). In specific, all but five precincts in Florence County would be in the district. The remaining five, Lake City Wards 1-4 and Scranton, would be included in the Sixth Congressional District (Democrat Jim Clyburn). 

All of Darlington, Marion, Dillon, Marlboro, Chesterfield, Horry and Georgetown would also remain part of the Seventh Congressional District. 

Outside of the Pee Dee, the plan would incorporate northern Colleton, more of southern Dorchester and northern Berkeley counties into the First Congressional District (Republican Nancy Mace). 

In exchange, that district would give its portions of southern Colleton and Beaufort counties to the Second Congressional District (Republican Joe Wilson). 

The Second District would also add Barnwell, Allendale, Hampton, Jasper, northern Beaufort and southern Colleton counties from the Sixth District. The Second District would give up its portions of Richland County to the Fifth Congressional District and western Orangeburg County and Barnwell County to the Sixth District. 

The Third District (Republican Jeff Duncan) would gain northern Newberry County. 

The Fourth District (Republican William Timmons) would remain largely the same. 

The Fifth District (Republican Ralph Norman) would add the parts of Richland County currently in the Second District. It would lose northern Newberry County to the Third District and Lee, western Sumter, Barnwell and western Orangeburg counties to the Sixth District

The Sixth District would gain western Orangeburg, Lee and Sumter counties. It would lose some of its portion of Florence County to the Seventh District and Allendale, Hampton, Jasper, northern Beaufort to the Second District, northern Colleton, southern Dorchester and western Berkeley counties to the First District. 

The meeting will be held at noon Thursday in Room 110 of the Blatt Building on the grounds of the South Carolina Statehouse.

Comments can also be made virtually or be sent by letter. 

To provide virtual testimony, email virtualtestimony@schouse.gov by 5 p.m. Wednesday. 

Written comments may be emailed to Redistricting@schouse.gov or mailed to: House Judiciary Committee (512 Blatt); Attn: Redistricting; P.O. Box 11867; Columbia, S.C. 29211.

