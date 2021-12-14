South Carolina House Redistricting Committee unveils redistricting plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina House of Representatives Redistricting Committee will offer the public a chance to comment on its proposed congressional redistricting plan Thursday.

The plan, like the previously released South Carolina Senate Congressional redistricting plan, incorporates more of Florence County into the Seventh Congressional District (Republican Tom Rice). In specific, all but five precincts in Florence County would be in the district. The remaining five, Lake City Wards 1-4 and Scranton, would be included in the Sixth Congressional District (Democrat Jim Clyburn).

All of Darlington, Marion, Dillon, Marlboro, Chesterfield, Horry and Georgetown would also remain part of the Seventh Congressional District.

Outside of the Pee Dee, the plan would incorporate northern Colleton, more of southern Dorchester and northern Berkeley counties into the First Congressional District (Republican Nancy Mace).

In exchange, that district would give its portions of southern Colleton and Beaufort counties to the Second Congressional District (Republican Joe Wilson).