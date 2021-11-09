South Carolina House Redistricting Plan would move Florence County seat to Myrtle Beach

"I had somewhere around 31,000 people in Florence County within my district," Kirby continued. "I have a very small percentage of that left. Not even my hometown [Lake City]. It's actually split based on these maps."

Most of Lake City would move from District 61 into District 101 (Democrat Cezar McKnight). In exchange, District 101 would lose the Hemingway area and southeastern Williamsburg County.

The area west of Lake City and the area immediately east of it would be added to House District 57 (Democrat Lucas Atkinson).

Essentially all of these changes would mean that nearly all of Florence County would be included in three districts 59, 60 and 63 with the Timmonsville area in District 62, Lake City in Districts 101 and 57 and the neck area of Johnsonville in House District 57.

Florence County is currently represented by four districts: 59, 60, 61 and 63 with the Timmonsville area and another part of western Florence County included in House District 62.

The move would make the second consecutive redistricting cycle in which the Pee Dee lost a seat to Horry County. In 2011, District 56 was moved from northern Darlington County and southern Chesterfield County to Horry.