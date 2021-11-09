South Carolina House Redistricting Plan would move Florence County seat to Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. – Another South Carolina House of Representatives seat representing the Pee Dee could be headed eastward to Horry County.
The working draft redistricting plan released by the South Carolina House Redistricting Committee on Monday would move House District 61 from southern and eastern Florence County and western Marion County to Horry County.
Horry County nearly doubled in size since the 2000 Census, going from roughly 196,000 people in 2000 to nearly 270,000 in 2010 and over 350,000 in 2020. The population of Florence County grew from just over 125,000 to 136,000 from 2000 to 2010 and from 136,000 to 137,000 in 2020.
House District 61 is represented by Democrat Roger Kirby.
Kirby said he was still trying to digest the plan on Tuesday morning.
"I'm very disappointed obviously," Kirby said. "I'm just trying to digest what was done and why it was done."
The redistricting plan calls for the district to be spilt among four districts: 60, 57, 59 and 101.
Most of the southern and eastern parts of the district would be included in House District 60, currently represented by Republican Phillip Lowe.
Far eastern Florence County would be added to House District 59 (Democrat Terry Alexander).
"I had somewhere around 31,000 people in Florence County within my district," Kirby continued. "I have a very small percentage of that left. Not even my hometown [Lake City]. It's actually split based on these maps."
Most of Lake City would move from District 61 into District 101 (Democrat Cezar McKnight). In exchange, District 101 would lose the Hemingway area and southeastern Williamsburg County.
The area west of Lake City and the area immediately east of it would be added to House District 57 (Democrat Lucas Atkinson).
Essentially all of these changes would mean that nearly all of Florence County would be included in three districts 59, 60 and 63 with the Timmonsville area in District 62, Lake City in Districts 101 and 57 and the neck area of Johnsonville in House District 57.
Florence County is currently represented by four districts: 59, 60, 61 and 63 with the Timmonsville area and another part of western Florence County included in House District 62.
The move would make the second consecutive redistricting cycle in which the Pee Dee lost a seat to Horry County. In 2011, District 56 was moved from northern Darlington County and southern Chesterfield County to Horry.
In addition to House District 61, there are also other changes to the Pee Dee House map.
House District 60 moves completely into Florence County, giving its Darlington County portions including the town of Lamar and far western Florence County including area around Timmonsville to House District 62 (Democrat Robert Williams).
House District 59 would lose its portion of eastern Darlington County to House District 54 (Democrat Pat Henegan).
House District 63 (Republican Jay Jordan) would remain mostly the same.
The district represented by House Speaker Jay Lucas, District 65, would also change its shape but would still include most of the city of Hartsville, southwestern Chesterfield County, northeastern Kershaw County and southeastern Lancaster County.
House District 57 would also add the Hemingway area of Williamsburg County, far southeastern Florence County and western Marion County. It would lose a small part of central southern Dillon County.
District 101 would also gain a part of central eastern Williamsburg included in District 103 but lose the Hemingway area of Williamsburg County to District 57, the southeastern portion of Williamsburg County to District 102 (Democrat Joseph Jefferson Jr.) and southeastern Clarendon County to District 64 (Democrat Kimberly Johnson).
District 54 adds more of central and eastern Darlington County from Districts 62, 59 and 55. It also adds southeastern Marlboro County from District 55. The district loses northern Darlington County and southeastern Chesterfield County to District 53 (Republican Richie Yow).