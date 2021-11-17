 Skip to main content
South Carolina House to return for redistricting on Dec. 1
Redistricting South Carolina

House redistricting committee chairman Jay Jordan, left, Rep. Weston Newton, center, and Rep. Pat Henegan, right, listen during a public hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. The proposed House map puts two incumbents together in five new House districts.

 Jeffrey Collins

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina House of Representatives will return to session on Dec. 1 to consider its redistricting plan.

South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas announced Wednesday that the House would be called to Columbia for a special session at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, and at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6.

The South Carolina Senate has not yet established a date for a special session to approve its redistricting plan.

However, the Associated Press reports that the Senate is likely to return in early December to leave more time for potential legal challenges to the redistricting plans to be resolved by the March opening of election filing.

The House Judiciary Committee voted Tuesday to approve a redistricting plan from the House Redistricting Ad Hoc Committee. The plan calls for one Florence County House seat to move to the beach.

