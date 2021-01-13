South Carolina House to tackle criminal justice reform

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Criminal justice and law enforcement reform could be coming to South Carolina.

Members of the South Carolina House of Representatives Equitable Justice System and Law Enforcement Reform Committee introduced four bills Tuesday on the first day of the 124th session of the South Carolina General Assembly.

“I commend the hard work put in by every member of this committee as they worked throughout the summer and fall, during such an extraordinary time in our state and nation,” House Speaker Jay Lucas said. “I wholeheartedly believe that the work of this committee will lead to significant and necessary reform for our state.”

Over the past six months, the House Equitable Justice Committee has worked diligently to meet and hear informed perspectives on this important issue, Committee Co-Chairman Gary Simrill said.

“The committee has crafted meaningful reforms that will now be considered by the full House," Simrill said. "When passed, the proposals will benefit all South Carolinians. I thank Speaker Lucas, Co-Chairman Rutherford and my colleagues for their time and dedication.”