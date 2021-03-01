 Skip to main content
South Carolina in-person court proceedings begin March 15
COLUMBIA, S.C. – In-person proceedings in South Carolina courts may resume on March 15. 

The South Carolina Supreme Court issued an order Friday authorizing in-person proceedings to begin in circuit, family, probate and master-in-equity courts on March 15. Also, circuit courts may begin in-person grand jury proceedings on the same day, according to the order.

The order also indicates that jury trials can resume on April 5. 

The court previously issued an order in January suspending in-person proceedings in the court. That order came after an order in December pausing jury trials, an order in mid-September 2020 authorizing the resumption of jury trials and an order in March halting jury trials in the state. 

