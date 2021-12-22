South Carolina is the fifth-fastest-growing state from 2020 to 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina was the fifth-fastest-growing state from April 1, 2020, until July 1, according to the latest population estimate of the Census Bureau.

The estimate shows that the Palmetto State's population increased from nearly 5.12 million on April 1, 2020, to nearly 5.19 million on July 1, an increase of 72,280 people or 1.4%.

South Carolina's growth is being fueled by people moving to the state from other states and the District of Columbia. In specific, 82,142 people including 78,812 people from other states and 3,330 international migrants, moved to South Carolina from April 1, 2020, to July 1. However, some of the population gain from migration is offset because the number of deaths in the state, 77,654, exceeds the number of births, 68,052.

The increase places South Carolina behind Idaho (3.4%), Utah (2%), Montana (1.8%) and Arizona (1.7%) and tied with Delaware (1.4%). The remainder of the top 10 fastest-growing states are Texas (1.3%), Nevada (1.3%), Florida (1.1%) and North Carolina (1.1%). South Dakota is the only other state to reach a growth rate of 1%.

Georgia, South Carolina's southern neighbor, grew by 0.8%.