South Carolina is the fifth-fastest-growing state from 2020 to 2021
COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina was the fifth-fastest-growing state from April 1, 2020, until July 1, according to the latest population estimate of the Census Bureau. 

The estimate shows that the Palmetto State's population increased from nearly 5.12 million on April 1, 2020, to nearly 5.19 million on July 1, an increase of 72,280 people or 1.4%.

South Carolina's growth is being fueled by people moving to the state from other states and the District of Columbia. In specific, 82,142 people including 78,812 people from other states and 3,330 international migrants, moved to South Carolina from April 1, 2020, to July 1. However, some of the population gain from migration is offset because the number of deaths in the state, 77,654, exceeds the number of births, 68,052. 

The increase places South Carolina behind Idaho (3.4%), Utah (2%), Montana (1.8%) and Arizona (1.7%) and tied with Delaware (1.4%). The remainder of the top 10 fastest-growing states are Texas (1.3%), Nevada (1.3%), Florida (1.1%) and North Carolina (1.1%). South Dakota is the only other state to reach a growth rate of 1%. 

Georgia, South Carolina's southern neighbor, grew by 0.8%. 

The estimate indicates that 19 states lost population from April 1, 2020, to July 1 including New York (-1.8%), Illinois (-1.1), Hawaii (-0.9%), California (-0.8%) and Louisiana (-0.7%). 

The District of Columbia lost the most population during the period. The Census Bureau estimates that the district lost 19,495 people, a decrease of 2.8%.

Although the district's births exceeded its deaths by 2,929 and it gained 1,179 international migrants, this was offset by a loss 23,322 people to other states. 

A media advisory from the Census Bureau says that the overall population of the country grew by 444,464 people or 0.13%, the slowest rate since the nation was founded. In specific, the nation’s population increased from nearly 331.45 million to just over 331.89 million. 

“Population growth has been slowing for years because of lower birth rates and decreasing net international migration, all while mortality rates are rising due to the aging of the nation’s population,” said Kristie Wilder, a demographer in the Population Division at the Census Bureau. “Now, with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this combination has resulted in a historically slow pace of growth.”

States by percentage of population growth, 2020 to 2021

  1. Idaho (3.4%)
  2. Utah (2%)
  3. Montana (1.8%)
  4. Arizona (1.7%)
  5. South Carolina (1.4%)
  6. Delaware (1.4%)
  7. Texas (1.3%)
  8. Nevada (1.3)
  9. Florida (1.1%)
  10. North Carolina (1.1%)
  11. South Dakota (1%)
  12. Tennessee (0.9%)
  13. New Hampshire (0.8%)
  14. Georgia (0.8%)
  15. Maine (0.7%)
  16. Oklahoma (0.7%) 
  17. Colorado (0.7%)
  18. Arkansas (0.5%)
  19. Washington (0.4%)
  20. Vermont (0.4%)
  21. Wyoming (0.3%) 
  22. Alabama (0.3%) 
  23. Indiana (0.3%) 
  24. Missouri (0.2%)
  25. Oregon (0.2%)
  26. Virginia (0.1%)
  27. Nebraska (0.1%)
  28. Iowa (0.1%)
  29. Kentucky (0.1%)
  30. Wisconsin (0.0%)
  31. Minnesota (0.0%)
  32. Connecticut (0.0%)
  33. New Mexico (-0.1%)
  34. Alaska (-0.1%)
  35. Kansas (-0.1%)
  36. Rhode Island (-0.2%)
  37. Ohio (-0.2%)
  38. Maryland (-0.2%)
  39. New Jersey (-0.2%)
  40. Michigan (-0.3%)
  41. Pennsylvania (-0.3%)
  42. Mississippi (-0.4%)
  43. North Dakota (-0.5%)
  44. West Virginia (-0.6%)
  45. Massachusetts (-0.6%)
  46. Louisiana (-0.7%)
  47. California (-0.8%)
  48. Hawaii (-0.9%)
  49. Illinois (-1.1%)
  50. New York (-1.8%)
  51. District of Columbia (-2.8%)
