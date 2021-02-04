South Carolina joins challenge to New York's concealed carry permitting system

New York's permitting scheme is being challenged by the New York Riffle and Pistol Association, the state's oldest largest gun advocacy group. In this case, it has sued Keith Corlett in his official capacity as superintendent of the New York State Police.

“The Second Amendment’s liberty does not stop at one’s front door,” Wilson said. “We think New York’s handgun permitting law is unconstitutional and it’s in the interest of all states to have the Supreme Court make that clear.”

The brief urges the Supreme Court to grant certiorari and reaffirm the original public meaning of the Second Amendment, allowing citizens to keep and bear arms for self-defense outside their homes. It argues that permitting law-abiding citizens to carry firearms in self-defense outside the home respects their fundamental rights and deters violent crime. The brief notes that “subjective-issue permitting regimes,” such as those in New York and other states, infringe on citizens’ Second Amendment right to bear arms in self-defense outside the home. The brief also argues, citing empirical evidence, that subjective-issue permitting decreases safety and deprives citizens of a means to defend themselves from crime.