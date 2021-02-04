South Carolina joins challenge to New York's concealed carry permitting system

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has joined a challenge to New York's concealed carry permitting system.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that the Palmetto State has joined a coalition of 23 states in filing a friend-of-the-court brief in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Corlett in the United States Supreme Court.
The other states to join the brief are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and West Virginia. The brief is led by the attorneys general from Missouri and Arizona.
The issue in the case is the constitutionality of subjective-issue concealed carry permitting.
Forty-two states have objective-issue permitting regimes, or “Shall Issue” permitting, meaning that an objective set of criteria is reviewed when considering issuing concealed carry or firearm permits. These criteria can be a background check, mental health records check, fingerprinting, knowledge of applicable laws, firearms training, or other requirements. Some of the remaining states, including New York, use subjective issue permitting. This permitting scheme requires citizens to meet the objective criteria and demonstrate a need for self-protection beyond the needs of the community or other similarly-employed people.
New York's permitting scheme is being challenged by the New York Riffle and Pistol Association, the state's oldest largest gun advocacy group. In this case, it has sued Keith Corlett in his official capacity as superintendent of the New York State Police.
“The Second Amendment’s liberty does not stop at one’s front door,” Wilson said. “We think New York’s handgun permitting law is unconstitutional and it’s in the interest of all states to have the Supreme Court make that clear.”
The brief urges the Supreme Court to grant certiorari and reaffirm the original public meaning of the Second Amendment, allowing citizens to keep and bear arms for self-defense outside their homes. It argues that permitting law-abiding citizens to carry firearms in self-defense outside the home respects their fundamental rights and deters violent crime. The brief notes that “subjective-issue permitting regimes,” such as those in New York and other states, infringe on citizens’ Second Amendment right to bear arms in self-defense outside the home. The brief also argues, citing empirical evidence, that subjective-issue permitting decreases safety and deprives citizens of a means to defend themselves from crime.