South Carolina joins Texas challenge to election results in four states

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is joining Texas's fight to halt the certification of Electoral College voters in four states.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday that the state was one of 16 to file a friend of the court brief in a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.
"Regardless of your ideological beliefs, we must all agree that free and fair elections are the keystone of democracy," Wilson said in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon. "Our Constitution’s election clauses must be followed, and the Constitution must be a guiding light for fair elections to continue to take place. Our values and the rule of law are worth defending."
Wilson's decision to join the suit earned the praise of the South Carolina Republican Party.
"We've been in the fight for election integrity from the very beginning, successfully intervening in three court cases and taking one all the up to the United States Supreme Court — and winning," Party Chairman Drew McKissick said in an emailed statement. "Likewise, Attorney General Alan Wilson also understands just how critical election integrity is to our state and our country, and we're proud he's continuing to defend secure elections and protect the rule of law by filing the amicus brief."
Paxton's suit challenges the administration of the 2020 presidential election in the four states — Trump won all four in 2016 and Biden is the projected winner of them in 2020 — and argues that the Supreme Court should halt the certification of Electoral College electors in those states until alleged irregularities can be investigated.
The Electoral College is the group required by the Constitution to form every four years and elect the president and vice president. Each state receives the same number of electors as it has members of Congress. South Carolina has nine (Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott plus seven representatives).
Forty-eight states and Washington, D.C., appoint non-elected officials to vote according to the popular vote in each state. South Carolina is one of those states. Thus, in 2020, it will cast nine electoral votes for Republican incumbent Donald J, Trump. In Maine and Nebraska, electors are appointed based on how each congressional district votes. Thus, in 2020, Democrat Joe Biden will receive three of Maine's four votes and Trump will receive the other.
In specific, Paxton alleges that non-legislative actors amended the states' election laws, that the differences between treatment voters in the same state varied based on the political party administrating the polls, and that the appearance of voting irregularities would be consistent with an unconstitutional relaxation of ballot standards.
"Moreover, these flaws cumulatively preclude knowing who legitimately won the 2020 election and threaten to cloud all future elections," Paxton says in the suit.
Paxton's suit is the latest filing from Republicans seeking to halt the post-Nov. 3 process to allow for the investigation of unspecified alleged improprieties. Suits have been filed in Arizona, Washington D.C., Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Most have been dismissed or dropped.
