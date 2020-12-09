South Carolina joins Texas challenge to election results in four states

Paxton's suit challenges the administration of the 2020 presidential election in the four states — Trump won all four in 2016 and Biden is the projected winner of them in 2020 — and argues that the Supreme Court should halt the certification of Electoral College electors in those states until alleged irregularities can be investigated.

The Electoral College is the group required by the Constitution to form every four years and elect the president and vice president. Each state receives the same number of electors as it has members of Congress. South Carolina has nine (Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott plus seven representatives).

Forty-eight states and Washington, D.C., appoint non-elected officials to vote according to the popular vote in each state. South Carolina is one of those states. Thus, in 2020, it will cast nine electoral votes for Republican incumbent Donald J, Trump. In Maine and Nebraska, electors are appointed based on how each congressional district votes. Thus, in 2020, Democrat Joe Biden will receive three of Maine's four votes and Trump will receive the other.