South Carolina judgment interest rate declines for third consecutive year

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The interest rates on judgments and money decrees continues to decline in the Palmetto State.

In an order issued Monday afternoon, the South Carolina Supreme Court set the rate at 7.25%. That is a decrease from the rate in 2020, which was 8.75%, and in 2019, which was 9.5%.

The interest rate is calculated with a formula specified in state law. The rate is equal to the prime rate in the first Wall Street Journal published in the new year plus four percentage points.

The Jan. 2 edition of the Wall Street Journal listed the prime rate as 3.25%, making the interest rate on judgments and money decrees 7.25%.

The prime rate is based upon the federal funds rate that is set by the Federal Reserve's open market committee. The open market committee lowered the federal funds rate at a March 15, 2020, meeting in attempt to encourage banks to lend out more money at the start of the government-mandated shutdowns to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The idea behind the lowering of interest rates — and the dropping of reserve requirements to zero — is to keep money flowing through the economy and prevent a credit crunch in which no banks will lend anyone including each other any money.

