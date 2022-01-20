 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Carolina judgment interest rate to remain the same
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The rate on judgments and money decrees in South Carolina will remain the same in 2022. 

The South Carolina Supreme Court recently issued an order setting the rate at 7.25% in 2022, the same as the rate in 2021. 

The interest rate is calculated with a formula specified in state law. The rate is equal to the prime rate in the first Wall Street Journal published in the new year plus four percentage points.

The Jan. 3 edition of the Wall Street Journal listed the prime rate as 3.25%, making the interest rate on judgments and money decrees 7.25%.

The prime rate is based upon the federal funds rate that is set by the Federal Reserve's open market committee. The open market committee lowered the federal funds rate at a March 15, 2020, meeting in attempt to encourage banks to lend out more money at the start of the government-mandated shutdowns to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

