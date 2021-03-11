South Carolina Liberty Trail receives $300,000 grant from the Darla Moore Foundation

“Interpreting the important Revolutionary War history of our state provides an opportunity for rural communities to share the wealth of the state’s robust tourism industry. The Pee Dee region, the home of our foundation, has many important sites,” said Harry Lesesne, executive director of the Darla Moore Foundation. “We are honored to partner with local, state, and federal partners, as well as individuals and foundations across South Carolina and beyond to bring The Liberty Trail to life.”

The Liberty Trail was launched in 2019. It is a network of historic sites that will bring to life South Carolina’s Revolutionary War history by research by the National Park Service and American Battlefield Trust. The partnership is working to acquire and ensure permanent protection of battlefield sites and to provide interpretation through onsite signage, a mobile app, and other digital tools. To date, more than $9.7 million of The Liberty Trail’s projected $15 million need has been secured, directly contributing to the preservation of 650 acres at six battlefield sites in five South Carolina counties. The Liberty Trail is expected to draw nearly 100,000 new visits, annually, to constituent sites when it is completed.