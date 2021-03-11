South Carolina Liberty Trail receives $300,000 grant from the Darla Moore Foundation

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Darla Moore is looking to help South Carolina remember its Revolutionary War history.
The American Battlefield Trust and the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust announced Thursday morning that the Liberty Trail has received a $300,000 grant from the Lake City billionaire's foundation for battlefield site preservation and interpretation statewide. The grant also aims to spur additional donor support for the project through a one-to-one matching opportunity.
“South Carolina’s contributions to securing our country’s independence are often overlooked, yet nearly every county of the state played a significant role,” said David Duncan, president of the American Battlefield Trust. “Support from The Darla Moore Foundation not only provides much needed funding to further our efforts, but it also demonstrates that our work is endorsed by one of South Carolina’s most prominent philanthropists. We hope this grant inspires other foundations, businesses, and individuals to support this important project.”
“South Carolina’s Revolutionary War history is largely unknown,” said Doug Bostick, executive director of the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust.. “By protecting and interpreting these sites, we are unlocking incredible stories of our state’s notable contributions to the cause of liberty.”
“Interpreting the important Revolutionary War history of our state provides an opportunity for rural communities to share the wealth of the state’s robust tourism industry. The Pee Dee region, the home of our foundation, has many important sites,” said Harry Lesesne, executive director of the Darla Moore Foundation. “We are honored to partner with local, state, and federal partners, as well as individuals and foundations across South Carolina and beyond to bring The Liberty Trail to life.”
The Liberty Trail was launched in 2019. It is a network of historic sites that will bring to life South Carolina’s Revolutionary War history by research by the National Park Service and American Battlefield Trust. The partnership is working to acquire and ensure permanent protection of battlefield sites and to provide interpretation through onsite signage, a mobile app, and other digital tools. To date, more than $9.7 million of The Liberty Trail’s projected $15 million need has been secured, directly contributing to the preservation of 650 acres at six battlefield sites in five South Carolina counties. The Liberty Trail is expected to draw nearly 100,000 new visits, annually, to constituent sites when it is completed.