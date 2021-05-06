South Carolina looks to defend public charge rule before Supreme Court

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is one of 13 states looking to defend the public charge rule.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Thursday morning that he is one of 13 state attorneys general seeking to intervene in a suit before the Supreme Court challenging the so-called public charge rule.
The other states asking to intervene are Arizona, Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, Texas, and West Virginia.
The rule basically states that people seeking to permanently immigrate to the United States cannot do so if they're likely to be dependent upon government programs like Medicaid, supplemental security income, temporary assistance to needy families or supplemental nutrition assistance. In 2019, the United States Immigration and Customs Services issued a final ruling establishing the public charge rule. That rule was successfully challenged in the Southern District of New York — New York City is a common port of entry for immigrants — but the Second Court of Appeals, which includes New York, upheld the rule on appeal. The ruling of the appellate court has been appealed to the Supreme Court.
“Legal immigrants helped build this country and make it as great as it is. However, taxpayers should not be burdened by immigrants who come here unable to support themselves and end up receiving public benefits,” Wilson said. “There’s also a legal question that needs to be settled about the way the Biden administration handled this.”
The attorneys general are asking to intervene after the Biden administration dropped its defense of the rule in March. They argue that they should be allowed to intervene because South Carolina and the other states have a significant interest in upholding the rule because it reduces demand on already over-stretched government assistance programs.
The administration of Donald Trump estimated that 58% of non-citizens in the country use one of the programs covered under the rule and that half use Medicaid.
The attorneys general argue that the federal government only pays a portion of the costs involved in many of the programs at issue, therefore increasing the strain on over-stretched state assistance programs.
It is estimated the rule will save the states $1.01 billion annually in direct payments.