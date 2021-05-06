South Carolina looks to defend public charge rule before Supreme Court

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is one of 13 states looking to defend the public charge rule.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Thursday morning that he is one of 13 state attorneys general seeking to intervene in a suit before the Supreme Court challenging the so-called public charge rule.

The other states asking to intervene are Arizona, Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, Texas, and West Virginia.

The rule basically states that people seeking to permanently immigrate to the United States cannot do so if they're likely to be dependent upon government programs like Medicaid, supplemental security income, temporary assistance to needy families or supplemental nutrition assistance. In 2019, the United States Immigration and Customs Services issued a final ruling establishing the public charge rule. That rule was successfully challenged in the Southern District of New York — New York City is a common port of entry for immigrants — but the Second Court of Appeals, which includes New York, upheld the rule on appeal. The ruling of the appellate court has been appealed to the Supreme Court.