South Carolina offering senior produce purchasing program

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina residents over 60 may have the chance to get free fruits and vegetables from authorized farmers markets, roadside stands, and community-supported agriculture programs.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services announced Friday afternoon that the Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program will return this summer.

The goal of the program is to supplement the diets of low-income seniors with fresh, nutritious produce and support South Carolina's small farmers.

Participants receive five checks of $5 to spend at authorized locations.

To qualify, South Carolina residents must be aged 60 or older with a yearly income of $23,832 or less ($32,232 for two people), and have a valid driver’s license or state-issued ID.

The program is not available for residents of Bamberg, Berkeley, Greenwood, and Laurens counties.

Checks are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

To apply, visit dss.sc.gov/assistance-programs/food-and-nutrition-programs/senior-farmers-market/ and complete an online application between May 1 and June 1.

